Former The River actor Yonda Thomas made headlines on social media after his wife praised him

The actor's wife, Dr Taz Emeran-Thomas, recently revealed that her husband has been by her side while she was fighting an illness

Dr Thomas posted several content of her in a hospital bed with Yonda taking care of her on Instagram

Actor Yonda Thomas was praised by his wife. Image: @yondathomas

Source: Instagram

South African actor Yonda Thomas recently made headlines on social media after his wife, Dr Taz Emeran-Thomas, shared a heartwarming message regarding her hubby's actions while she was sick in the hospital.

On Tuesday, 15 July 2025, the actor's wife went on Instagram to praise her husband, who had bagged an international role in January 2025, for always being there for her through the good and bad times.

Thomas was a perfect example of "in sickness and in health." His wife revealed that he was always there for her during a dark time in her life when she was battling with sickness at the hospital. Dr Thomas who tied the knot with Yonda in 2022, also posted some content that showed how hands-on the actor was when his wife was bound to a hospital bed.

In her post, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"In this picture taken 2 years ago, I was at the height of dealing with an illness, just wheeled out of a 4-hour cardiothoracic operation, physically weak, emotionally drained, and unsure of what the next day would hold. But my husband showed up.

"Every single day. He carried the weight I couldn’t. He sacrificed time, comfort, and sleep just to care for me. He prayed when I had no strength left. He led with patience, not pressure. He led with love, not pride. He led with calm, not chaos. The world often teaches us that leadership in a relationship is about control or dominance, but the Bible paints a different picture."

She further mentioned that he continually loves her unconditionally and makes sacrifices for them, for which she is forever grateful. Dr Thomas also thanked God for blessing her with such a partner who didn't just say the words: "in sickness and health," but actually lived them.

See the post below:

Fans reacted to her post

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to this heartwarming post, Dr Thomas shared about her husband. Here's what they had to say:

lindiwe_niti wrote:

"This is so precious. May the Blood of Jesus Christ continue to cover you both."

ladytanzanite27 said:

"This love story, I love. Speedy recovery. May the Lord continue to protect your union."

phathiswa919 responded:

"Oh Maan, you are both blessed to have each other...Yonda does look like a kind soul."

ntoktiz replied:

"God is good. We thank him without fail for the strong support system he entrusted you with."

Yonda Thomas was praised by his wife. Image: @yondathoma

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz video calls DJ Zinhle in the club

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africa's power couple, Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle, have previously painted timelines red with their love. The stars have been praised for loving each other loudly.

Celebrity couple DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are truly making marriage look easy. The stars have been sharing adorable videos and posts about each other on the timeline. Murdah recently melted hearts when he shared a video of his wife skating in the house and professed his love for her.

Source: Briefly News