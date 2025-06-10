RHOD star Angel Nqobile Ndlela left fans puzzled after clapping back at a follower in response to her recent TikTok post

Known for her large following, Ndlela often trends whenever she posts or is featured online

She recently revealed that she underwent a dental veneer procedure in Turkey, a popular dental procedure among celebrities

The Real Housewives of Durban star Angel Nqobile Ndlela is trending after she took a swipe at one of her followers on TikTok.

Thanks to her huge following, Ndlela often trends whenever she posts or gets posted online.

Media personality Angel Ndlela was spotted out and about.

Source: Instagram

She shared an update on her recent dental procedure in Turkey on social media.

The reality TV star had dental veneers, which are custom-made caps that are used to cover one’s natural teeth.

The procedure done at Dentorijin Dental Health Clinic has fast become one of the most preferred dental procedures amongst celebrities.

Angel Ndlela shuts down troll after viral post

Like those before her, Ndlela has been open enough about her lifestyle and often shares with her followers.

On TikTok, she shared a clip updating her followers with a catchy on-screen caption:

“POV: You closed the gap”

The post referred to her new look after getting rid of her tooth gap.

However, despite turning heads with her new look, other fans were quick to drag her tooth gap into the picture.

Some netizens claimed they had missed the striking feature, quickly becoming part of her picture-perfect look.

One of her followers commented:

"I loved you with the gap thou."

Ndlela seemingly went all out for the follower as she replied, “I don’t care, mama.”

Her comment has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped on X, formerly Twitter.

Some fans agreed with the blasted follower while others gave her a nod. Was the reality star calling her to order, or was it an act of arrogance?

Are classy clapbacks the new celebrity norm?

Ndlela's post comes barely a week after celebrated media personality Thembisa Mdoda-Nxulamo gave one of her followers a classy clapback.

The star shared a clip on TikTok in a black-and-white dress, but one of her followers commented that she was ‘missing the old Thembisa.’

Many were convinced she was referring to her old looks since she has recently been candid about her weight loss journey in several posts.

Reacting to one of her followers, she said:

“Asazani nje, sweety.”

Her response loosely translates to “we don’t know each other.”

Making the headlines

However, this is not the first time Ndlela has made headlines with her strong character.

Last year, she made headlines when she revealed that she would not let anyone intimidate her, not only on the Real Housewives of Durban but also off-camera.

Angel Ndlela opened up about her strong character.

Source: Instagram

Her strong character has undoubtedly been her advantage over the years on the small screen, but not online.

Some viewers and netizens have labelled it as mean and chaotic. Despite the backlash, Ndlela seems to be moved by social media trolls.

Angel Ndlela’s on-screen behaviour sparks heated debate

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that RHOD star Angel Ndlela’s on-screen behaviour on the show gets Mzansi talking.

She has won big since her shot into the limelight, from starring in big-budget productions to recognitions and endorsement deals.

