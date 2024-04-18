The Real Housewives Of Durban star Angel has made it difficult for fans to like her

Entertainment Commentator Jabu Macdonald shared a tweet that Angel's behaviour on the show made it difficult for netizens to like her

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reasons why they disliked the star

Reality TV star Angel's Behaviour Challenges Likability on 'RHOD.' Image: @angel_ndlela

One of the new cast members of The Real Housewives of Durban, Angel Ndlela, does not seem to be everybody's cup of tea, as some netizens have spoken up about her character on the show.

Viewers aren't feeling Angel from RHOD

Social media has been buzzing since the start of The Real Housewives Of Durban season four as more drama and spice has been showcased since the show started, but recently, viewers haven't been feeling one of the cast members, Angel Ndlela.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared a post of the star mentioning that Angel was making it difficult for netizens to like her because of her behaviour on the show.

He wrote:

"#RHODurban Angel makes it difficult to be likeable on this show."

See the post below:

Netizens share why they dislike Angel

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reasons why they disliked the star. See some of the reactions below:

@sphume_l wrote:

"Yey I have tried smakade, she is too much ngeke."

@Kearamogotsi said:

"I like her she’s real… but she needs to learn when to be quiet and when to speak. Also I think she carried herself better this time."

@Netia1984 responded:

"I'm not liking her for real."

@ZNdabaa shared:

"She’s all over the place."

@katlegolerumo12 responded:

"She is too immature."

@Hlezo7 commented:

"Kanti yena she doesn't see gore the foundation doesn't match with her skin colour?"

@NomfundoMsomi17 mentioned:

"She is too childish."

Mabusi MIA on RHOD S3

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mabusi Seme abruptly announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) after bringing the heat in Season 2.

The stunning beauty was a fan favourite whose stans defended and adored her whenever new Season 2 episodes aired.

