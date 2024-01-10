The Real Housewives of Durban is back for the fourth season and will premiere on Friday, 9 February 2024

Showmax has announced the cast of the fourth season, and there will be three new cast members that will be introduced

The executive producer at Let It Rain Films, Sam Kelly, shared with Briefly News that this season will be bigger and greater

RHOD is back for its fourth season this year on Showmax. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

The highly-anticipated Real Housewives of Durban will be making its return on Friday, 9 February 2024. Showmax also shared some exciting news regarding the reality TV show.

Showmax announces the cast of the RHOD season four

Showmax has announced the much-anticipated cast of the RHOD new season, which is set to premiere soon. The channel exclusively shared the list of the new cast members and returning soldiers with Briefly News.

The new faces that will be joining the cast this upcoming season are Ameigh Thompson, aka Amanda Sosibo, Angel Ndlela, who holds an honours degree in Industrial Organisational Psychology and lastly, radio and TV personality Zama Ngcobo, who grew up in Eshowe in Zululand. Having worked on some of the industry's most prominent platforms, she joined The Real Housewives because she loves a challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The returning soldiers are Nonku Williams, Sorisha Naidoo, Jojo Robinson, Maria Valaskatzis and Slindile Wendy Ndlovu.

Entertainment Commentator @TvblogbyMLU also shared the news of the new cast on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Confirmed returning soldiers for #RHOD S4. The Queen herself JoJo, Maria,Slie ,Nonku & Sorisha! The season 4 of Real housewives of Durban is set to premiere in Feb on Showmax."

See the post below:

The executive producer at Let It Rain Films, Sam Kelly, shared with Briefly News that this season will be bigger and better than all the three previous ones. She said:

"The new season of The Real Housewives of Durban is going to be bigger and better. We have the OGs you have come to know and love and we have three new women who are going to bring something different to the franchise.

"Over the past seasons, we have been aiming to tell stories that audiences relate to. The essence of the show is real and that is why viewers fall in love with these women, because they can see themselves in their personal stories, journeys, triumphs and struggles."

Mabusi MIA on RHOD S3

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mabusi Seme abruptly announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) after bringing the heat in Season 2.

The stunning beauty was a fan favourite whose stans defended and adored whenever new Season 2 episodes aired.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News