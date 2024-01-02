A new The Real Housewives Of Durban season will air this year, and viewers are excited.

Reports suggest that a new housewife is coming to the show, and Mzansi is already playing the guessing game.

A blogger hinted that the new lady is a well known actress who also starred in Generations: The Legacy.

The ‘Real Housewives of Durban’ will return with a new face. Image: @slee_thebosslady and @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

A new season of The Real Housewives Of Durban is in the pipeline. There are also talks of a new member coming to the hit reality show.

RHOD to make a return

Season 4 of of the highly anticipated Real Housewives Of Durban will be airing this year, and fans are excited. An X blogger, @Jabu_Macdonald, shared that a well-known lady will be announced as the newest addition to the housewives.

The blogger did not divulge much information about this, leaving Mzansi to play the guessing game.

The new housewife is also said to be an actress who also starred in Generations: The Legacy.

"New Season of Real Housewives of Durban coming soon. There’s a specific new lady coming to the show, she’s hot."

Netizens try to figure out who the new housewife is

Under the tweet, numerous inquisitive netizens tried to guess who the new lady might be.

@Themba0707 suggested:

"They must just not include Zwide, she brings nothing to the show."

@Sipatience_M said:

"That Mbali lady must sit this one out."

@stha_nxumalo joked:

"We do not care about the new lady. We want to see Annie and her salary of R68,54."

@paballo_patsa said:

"I hope that they did away with Mbali as she added absolutely nothing to the show. She was never there for anything."

@semano_ss added:

'Since the first season of the series has been the most popular and consistent, I am a major fan of the franchise, namely #RHOD. But, I find it annoying that a new housewife replaces the old ones in every season."

@Zeenclaire14 said:

"#RHODurban will never be the same without @AyandaNcwaneZA, @la_conco and @mabusis3. S3 was insufferable, I had to only come back for the reunion... We do not know what to expect with Season 4. I'm also not ready to watch Jojo and Nonku friendship."

Mabusi MIA on RHOD S3

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mabusi Seme abruptly announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) after bringing the heat in Season 2.

The stunning beauty was a fan favourite whose stans defended and adored whenever new Season 2 episodes aired.

Source: Briefly News