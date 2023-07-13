The Real Housewives of Durban viewers were shocked to see pictures and videos of Nonku Williams, Jojo Robinson, Slee Ndlovu and Annie Mthembu hanging out

The four ladies had a nasty fallout in the just-ended season of the popular reality television show

Many concluded that the beef that the ladies were showing in the show was staged for viewers

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers could not believe their eyes when they saw pictures of their favourite stars hanging out. Anyone that watched the last season of the reality TV show knows that there was drama and tension between the ladies.

The ‘RHOD’ viewers have reacted to pictures of the housewives hanging out after their drama. Image: @slee_thebosslady and @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku, Jojo, Annie and Slee handout in viral pictures

Fans of the popular South African reality TV show The Real Housewives of Durban were under the impression that the housewives are not in good books, especially considering how the show ended.

The show's Season 3 was filled with drama and gossip that left the housewives divided. Nonku, Ruan and Jojo were on one team, while Slee, Sorisha, Annie and Maria were on the other team.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

However, it seems the beef is now water under the bridge after the stars seemingly revealed that they kissed and made up. Pictures posted by Nonku Williams on her Instagram page show that they had a reunion moment with Slee Ndlovu and Annie Mthembu. She captioned the post:

"Cheers to happiness and forgiveness♥️"

The Real Housewives of Durban viewers react to their favs' reunion pictures

Social media users were shocked to see their favs hanging out together. Some felt betrayed while others said they think the beef was scripted.

@tamia_rosenly said:

"Who else is learning to mind their own business?"

@vanessa_dmokoena commented:

"ya no, it pays to mind our own business."

@akosua_britas added:

"Slee and Annie . I never expected it."

@tebogo_komane noted:

"The most beautiful picture I’ve seen on Instagram today ❤️ happy for you ladies #love #peace and happiness."

@tlholelomphalele commented:

"We appreciate and love the reunion, never split again.....but you and Jojo carried real true friendship during any tough times ❤️"

A look at Jojo Robinson’s luxury mansion, includes an indoor pool, sauna, walk-in closet and home theatre

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that talk about luxury! Jojo Robinson's home is going to be the envy of all mansions.

If there is one housewife who unapologetically loves the high life, Jojo Robinson takes the cup.

According to TshisaLIVE, the home screams convenience as it is spacious and has imported tiles from Italy and so much more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News