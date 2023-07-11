Jojo Robinson and her husband, Calven Robinson, are in the process of building yet another luxury mansion

The Real Housewives of Durban star has taken her fans into the entire building process and documented it on her Instagram page

Her followers were left amazed by her taste in the finer things in life, and many are anticipating a masterpiece when the building process is finally completed

Talk about luxury! Jojo Robinson's home is going to be the envy of all mansions.

The mansion includes a sauna, a massive walk-in closet, an indoor pool area, a gym and a home theatre. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

If there is one housewife who unapologetically loves the high life, Jojo Robinson takes the cup.

Inside the building process of Jojo's home

According to TshisaLIVE, the home screams convenience as it is spacious and has imported tiles from Italy and so much more.

Taking to her Instagram page, Jojo gave fans a look into the undone home and said it could take roughly eight weeks to complete.

"I can't believe we are finally around eight weeks to completion. We started designing this home last year this time with @map_architects_, and it's been a long journey to get to this point."

Jojo and her husband, Calven Robinson, had their interior design done by Pop Design Studio and said they did an incredible job.

"They have been insanely amazing at turning the original designs into something so next level. I can't believe it's gonna be our home."

She said her cupboards will be installed in the coming weeks, and their tiles will be fitted once they arrive from Italy.

"I can't wait to show you guys the progress as each final week goes by. But this is where we are today."

Fans can get a glimpse of how the home will look as she created an Instagram page solely for their home.

Fans were left gagged after Jojo showed off her mansion

Supporters of the tattoo lover showered her comment section with praises, and some are even taking a page out from her book.

@nomali_shabane said:

"Some people are lucky."

@life.of.mrs.jiyane said:

"This is gonna be so beautiful. Well done Mrs Jojo."

@nolwazishozi said:

"Definition of chopping life."

@msfebie said:

"Your house is a palace."

@zintle_cruz shared:

"It's beautiful and massive already, can't wait to see the end results."

Jojo aims to be the most tattooed woman in Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that Jojo Robinson is pushing to become the most tattooed woman in South Africa.

The reality star and businesswoman shared that her body is covered with 70% ink but also looks to get more.

She added that her face is off limits and would never ink it.

