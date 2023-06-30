'Rich and spoilt' Jojo Robinson is 20 years younger than her husband, Boo Bear, and she's happy

The Real Housewife of Durban (RHOD)star shared a clip where she and her husband, Calven Robinson, have fun

She opened her comments section, inviting Mzansi to share their views on relationship age-gaps

RHOD Jojo Robinson revealed that she is happily 20 years younger than her husband Calven Robinson in a video. Images: @mrs.jojo.robinson.

Self-claimed rich and spoilt housewife Jojo Robinson proves that age is nothing but a number.

Boo Bear was already in the army when Jojo was born

She posted an Instagram video putting all assumptions about the age difference between her and her husband, Calven Robinson to rest: Boo Bear is older than Jo by 20 years.

In the cute video, she penned how her young spirit has rubbed off on Boo Bear and how a small face surgery has helped him look less like her father:

We have been together 10 years already, and I couldn’t imagine my life with anyone else. Age really never mattered to us

Inviting her followers to share their age gap stories, this is what they had to say:

@ayanla_zwane said:

"My hubby is 28 years older than me and we are happier than ever. We recently had our twin boys and life is just beautiful and full of blessings ☺️. I’m in my early 20’s and Jojo, I’m happier than ever."

@jen.brownx commented:

"My dad and uncles were in high school with Calven and only have the nicest things to say about him must’ve always been a great guy."

@mickey_g_eyes said:

When there is love age should & will never be an issue. My hubby is 4 years younger than me, it is not a lot but it has never been an issue. Love concurs all

@legallyblondeconsultancy shared some pearls of wisdom:

"Mine is 11 years. As the saying goes: “Better to be an older man’s darling than a young man’s Slave” "

@nikita_snyman shared a similar sentiment:

"My man and I are 24 years apart in age and we can never be apart from one another for too long. The connection is strong"

Boo Bear The Butcher

In the video, Jojo says Calven is timeless, and she is expensive, so they match well. It is true because THESOUTHAFRICAN revealed that Calven owns Bluff Meat Supply, a well-known butcher franchise in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The wealthy Robinsons also invest in real estate and government tenders, with an estimated net wealth of R995 million.

Jojo exits the Real Housewives of Durban

In a previous Briefly News report, the rich housewife said she was exiting the show, saying her heart was broken many times.

Mzansi has watched Calven come to his wife's rescue on numerous occasions. Viewers were given a sneak peek of what looked like a loving marriage from the outside from season two until the end of season 3.

