Former President Jacob Zuma will still appear on the ballot paper despite the ConCourt ruling on whether he may stand as a member of the parliament

Last week, the ConCourt heard the IEC's leave to appeal application against an Electoral Court judgment.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said, "whether he is a candidate or not a candidate, it has no bearing on that aspect"

The outcome of the legal battle between the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and the MK Party over the candidacy of former president Jacob Zuma won’t affect the ballot. Images: Getty Images

The outcome of the Constitutional Court case concerning former President Jacob Zuma will not impact the contents of the ballot paper, according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo reassured the public that the outcome of the legal battle between the IEC and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party over the candidacy of former president Jacob Zuma will change nothing.

Addressing the media on Tuesday ahead of the special international votes scheduled for 17 and 18 May, Mamabolo affirmed that Zuma would appear on all three ballot papers regardless of the ongoing case before ConCourt.

It changes nothing

"The outcome will have no bearing on the ballot paper. As matters stand, Zuma is the registered party leader of the MK party and, to that extent, he is the person whose photograph is on the ballot paper for MK."

Mamabolo clarified that Zuma's status as a candidate or non-candidate would not affect his appearance on the ballot.

He also emphasised that being a registered leader of a political party is the decisive factor in determining eligibility for the ballot paper.

Political analyst Dr Thandiwe Ngcobo also confirmed that the outcome of the Constitutional Court case involving former Zuma changes nothing about the ballot paper's contents.

"Regardless of the court's decision, Zuma's status as the registered party leader of the MK party remains unchanged. In electoral terms, being a registered political party leader is the critical factor determining inclusion on the ballot paper, not whether an individual is a candidate.

"Therefore, regardless of the court's ruling on Zuma's eligibility to stand for public office, his presence on the ballot paper as the leader of the MK party will persist."

MK Party vs IEC ConCourt case

The legal showdown between the IEC and the MK party commenced following the Electoral Court's decision on 9 April, overturning the commission's initial ruling to disqualify Zuma from standing for public office as an MK party candidate.

The court concluded that Zuma's 15 month sentence for contempt did not meet the criteria of a "sentence" under Section 47(1)(e) of the Constitution.

During last week's proceedings at the ConCourt, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, representing the IEC, argued that the commission's decision to uphold an objection against Zuma's participation in the election was justified.

Ngcukaitobi urged the ConCourt to expedite the appeal process and rule on Zuma's eligibility before the voting day.

With the electoral process progressing, eligible voters in South Africa are set to cast their votes on 29 May.

Zuma's presence on the ballot is seemingly unaffected by the legal dispute between the IEC and the MK party.

As the legal battle unfolds, all eyes remain on the ConCourt for a final verdict on Zuma's candidacy.

Mzansi sides with Zuma

South Africans were not surprised by Mamabolo and the IEC's decision; however, they still questioned why the case was still ongoing if the reason behind it was Zuma's candidacy and eligibility to run in the South African general elections 2024.

@Mphuthumeni1 said:

"President Zuma is a great chess master. Everyone is busy talking about him but does not know his next move or strategy."

@Battalion59 commented:

"But this controversial IEC was fighting him not to be on the ballot paper; what changed now? They even wanted to delay the printing of ballot papers."

@gcume_akhile added:

"True, it won't affect the MK and his face being on the ballot paper, but it will affect him as an individual because if the ConCourt upholds the IEC appeal, he won't go to Parliament. He will have to lead from Inkandla."

@Mjamist

"The IEC want to sound legally correct after MK attacked their Commissioner. In reality, the Concourt can still remove Zuma from the ballot. However, the election time constraints favour Zuma as the IEC has already started printing the ballot papers."

