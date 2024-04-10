The IEC will request the Electoral Court to provide reasons behind its order to set aside the commission's decision to remove Jacob Zuma from the MK Party's candidate list

The commission said it would also seek legal advice on the matter despite acknowledging the court's judgment

Many South Africans believe the IEC should focus on the upcoming General Election and not political party matters

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The IEC will request reasons behind the Electoral Court's decision to allow Jacob Zuma to contest the General Election 2024. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The IEC will ask the Electoral Court for the reasons behind its verdict to allow Jacob Zuma to run in the 29 May 2024 General Election.

IEC seeks clarity on the Electoral Court's ruling

In a statement, the commission did, however, acknowledge the court's judgment.

According to EWN, the IEC also plans to seek legal advice on the court's ruling.

The court set aside the IEC's decision to disqualify Zuma from the MK Party's candidate list.

The commission had disqualified Msholozi from running due to his 15-month jail sentence, which was handed down in 2021.

The Electoral Court heard the MK Party's appeal against removing Zuma from its list on 8 April 2024, and the court ruled in the party's favour a day later.

Citizens urge IEC to focus on the Election

After the IEC released its statement, many netizens advised it to focus on the upcoming General Election and not conduct itself like a political party.

@Remiazania1

“Your main focus should be on ensuring that the elections are run smoothly & are conducted in a fair & transparent manner. Let the voters decide on the issue of President Zuma & MK Party through the ballot box.”

@Msifundo1984

“I lost all respect for this IEC (Political Party) of the ANC! I am certain that IEC will rig the elections in favour of ANC!”

@Ntuli_Lindo_

“If the IEC appeals the order of the Electoral Court it would have effectively confirmed its bias and become a player in the space where it should be the referee.”

@SiyaMfundisi

“Stop it, you failed; stop acting like a political party, it's not your job to run around courts to try and disqualify people.”

@BQ_Kunene

“You are not a political party, you sound like an ANC alliance partner now.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on "Recommended for you" and enjoy!

