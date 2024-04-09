Former President Jacob Zuma said he would finish what he started if he was voted back into power.

Zuma said he was still eligible to be President since he had not completed two terms as the country's President.

Many South Africans believe that the former President should bow out and forget about a third term

Former President Jacob Zuma said he would return to the presidency if the majority voted him back. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and Issouf Sanogo/AFP

Former President Jacob Zuma said he would return if the majority wanted him back in office.

Zuma to return to parliament if called upon

According to News 24, Zuma maintained that the country was a democracy, and if he were voted in as President by a two-thirds majority, he would return to finish what he had started.

The former leader added that he could return to the presidency as he was removed from office before completing his second term.

The former President addressed MK Party supporters after the Electoral Court, sitting in Johannesburg on 8 April 2024.

Zuma and the MK Party were in court to challenge the IEC's decision to remove him from the party's candidate list in the 29 May 2024 General Election list.

Msholozi's removal from the MK's candidate list

Zuma was disqualified in line with Section 47 of the Constitution, which stated that anyone convicted and sentenced to more than 12 months without the option of a fine was disqualified for five years after the sentence was completed.

According to Msholozi's lawyers, he only served three months of his 15-month sentence; therefore, the law does not apply to him.

The Electoral Court is expected to give an order on the matter on 9 April 2024.

South Africans weigh in

Many netizens did not believe Msholozi's appeal would be successful or that he would return as the country's number one.

Mosaic (SAn in Good Standing) said:

“But Tbos (Thabo Mbeki) suffered the same fate at the hands of Zuma and he never complained. The entitlement is crazy. I think he misses this.”

YOU ARE UGLY BUT I added:

“Even Zuma when he goes to bed in the evening, he knows he won’t win this.”

Amo Botake commented:

“Mdala literally saying he hasn't finished his heist, and he's ready to finish off.”

Dingswayo kaNyambose suggested:

“This old man must go rest. We don't want his rhetoric; he's tired!!! Even his songs are boring this time around.”

Trevor Rakaki concluded:

“He was asleep inside court he heard absolutely nothing.”

Excluding Zuma from General Elections disadvantages the MK Party

Briefly News reported that the party's lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, said Zuma from contesting would prevent MKP supporters from voting for who they want.

Mpofu accused the IEC of using underhanded tactics against Zuma.

He said Zuma, the MKP and its supporters cannot afford to be disenfranchised.

