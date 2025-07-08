A man in a TikTok video went viral for the dance moves that he displayed while out in public for all to see

The gent stood out because of his choice of outfit while busting some eye-catching dance moves

Online users were thoroughly entertained by the video of the man who put on an unforgettable show for bystanders

A man became a hit on the socials thanks to his dancing skills. He also went viral because of his choice of clothes that were unusual for a man.

A TikTok video of a man wearing a dress and doing the bacardi dance went viral. Image: @mashamasewasebulwer

Source: TikTok

The dancer was a big hit among netizens who were impressed by his moves while performing. The man's dance show on the street received thousands of likes on TikTok

In a TikTok video by @mashamasewasebulwer, a man became a viral hit when he danced to bacardi in the streets. Even more interesting, he was wearing an apron dress, most commonly worn by women who are married. The dress highlighted his physique as he put on his best bacardi dance show.

South Africans enjoyed watching the man in a dress do some bacardi dance moves. Image: Hoberman Collection

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Men go viral for dancing

Briefly News previously reported on a man who took part in a dance challenge usually done by women. People were amused that he surprisingly did well when he tried the routine. Many were full of jokes about the man who fully committed to doing his best for a TikTok challenge.

Another man performed an interesting dance that made him look like he had supernatural powers. The gent was dressed in a costume covering his face that went viral. He moved along to the beat of live drum and did some somersaults on beat. Netizens were amused by the man's unique performance.

South Africa amused by man dancing in dresss

Online users were in stitches over the clip of the man who danced to bacardi and wearing a dress. Netizens cracked jokes about the man's entertaining performance. Watch the video of the man dancing and peeps' comments below:

Connie said:

"He is killing it, I am jealous wodlula nam 🥰"

@MthunziWeMali commented:

"He shouldn’t do anything that will land him in jail😅"

Thembalethu was in stitches:

"It’s the other guy realising he doesn’t have bums and stopped dancing 😂😂😭"

Kitty Meow Meow wrote:

"His knees are stronger than most people's marriages 😩"

H & M joked:

"Imagine makoti esenza nje emzini kunomcimbi😂"

@sphiwekhoza❤️❤️ was amused:

"Mosadi ke phinifa 😂👌"

Chantal Zungu added:

"I honestly think that this guy uhlula uZodwa wabantu and any other loction culture South African entertain that has tried until proven wrong🤗😂🥰"

Other Briefly News stories about dancers

Source: Briefly News