Mzansi could not keep calm after watching a viral video of learners acing their school performance

The youngsters pulled off sweet dance moves, including the Bacardi that made the crowd roar

Social media users gasped at the group's excellent performance and shared their thoughts in the comments

Hope School is an institution for children with disabilities located in the suburbs of Westcliff.

Mzansi was impressed by learners who aced the Bacardi dance. Image: hopeschooljhb

The school promotes the excellence of each student and proved this to be true in a now-viral TikTok video.

Learners impress Mzansi with excellent Bacardi dance

A group of learners left Mzansi South Africans blown away with their superb dance recital. The group performed their routine to an Amapiano song and busted sweet moves, including the Barcadi.

Although they were limited to specific movements because of their disabilities, they aced their performance and received multiple thumbs up from their audience and social media. The school was proud of the vibrant dancers and posted their clip on TikTok.

Mzansi reacts to learners doing Bacardi dance

Social media users were blown away by the performance and commented:

@Neyo Blue_ was impressed:

"That Bacardi was too clean."

@Trevor Khaba commented:

"I can't explain why I can't dance."

@uNonku was astonished:

"I threw my phone out the window when I saw the Bacardi."

@Sinaye Mtalana was stunned:

"This made me smile so hard."

@youngmmaletsoalo shared:

"They got moves better than me. I can't do anything."

@Mosa Thinane loved the performance:

"I'm really in love with this school. The learners' confidence is unmatched! Look at the moves!"

@Zinziswa Mzaza was amazed:

"I have never seen something so beautiful like this today. I love you guys; may God protect you."

@nomthy🇿🇦 said:

"If confidence was a person, wow."

@thulilehellentsha praised:

"Against all odds. God is great."

