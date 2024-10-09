South Africans never cease to hype up their favourite World Champion captain, Siya Kolisi, for the warm and vibrant person he is

The rugby star visited one of Cape Town's all-boys-school and joined in on their popular chant tradition

Social media had goosebumps watching the crowd cheer in harmony as the captain honoured the students with his presence

Kolisi mixed well with the young ones who sang an empowering chant with a band and an energetic master who showed off his cool moves.

South Africans had goosebumps after watching Siya Kolisi doing the famous Wynberg Boys chant. Image: @sawarcries_/@keyaan_.

Source: TikTok

The school stood in the field to watch the masterpiece of their favourite captain join in on their tradition.

SA warmed by Siya Kolisi joining Wynberg Boys chant

The Wynberg Boys high school chant has become famous as TikTokkers cannot get enough of it. The boys incorporate a band of drums and saxophones while covering some great hit songs like Kanye West's 'All of the Lights'.

The captain joined the boys and invited Siya Kolisi to join their popular tradition. His warm and friendly personality blended in well with the young ones.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi warmed by Siya Kolisi doing Wynberg Boys chant

Social media users were pleased to watch the captain's fun side and commented:

@fancyface shared:

"Siya is the people's captain."

@André was amazed:

"Siya, just casually rocking out with these young men is special."

@Indigo 🇿🇦 loved seeing Siya rocking with the young ones:

"The fact that Siya came there for this."

@ByronlovesTracy commented:

"See, now that's a Captain."

@The Penalty Box asked:

"Where can I vote for this guy?"

@Riley_muller24 was a proud South African:

"I'm so proud to be a South African #strongtogethere."

@Threecordwrap shared:

"Siya is really a great captain. Such a people's person. Love it."

@Jade commented:

"I have watched this so many times, and I still get goosebumps every single time."

Siya Kolisi visiting Tygerberg high after bokke win

Briefly News also reported that South Africa is still in high spirits after the satisfying rugby game against New Zealand, where the Springboks reclaimed their victory. After the Bokke win, captain Siya Kolisi visited a high school in Cape Town, Tygerberg High School.

Mzansi felt proud to be represented by world champions and celebrated the rugby win on Saturday against New Zealand.

Source: Briefly News