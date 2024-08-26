Springboks' captain Siya Kolisi revealed his soft side as he played along with his little sister on her TikTok Q&A session

His cute little sister, Liphelo Madlingozi, drafted ten hypothetical questions for his brother to honestly answer on camera

Some of Siya’s answers amused social media users as he told his sister how he would best deal with tricky situations

Springboks' captain Siya Kolisi showed love to his little sister during an amusing Q&A session, during which he answered ten hypothetical questions. Kolisi also showed off his soft side during the lovely TikTok sit-down.

Siya Kolisi amused Mzansi when he participated in his little sister's Q&A session. Image: @liphelomadlingoz

Source: TikTok

Social media users loved the video and cracked up on some of Kolisi’s hilarious quotes from the session.

Siya Kolisi shows love to little sister on TikTok Q&A

Springboks' celebrated captain, Siyamthanda Kolisi, traded his abrasive rugby side to make room for a much softer personality as he bonded with his little sister, Liphelo Madlingozi.

Madlingozi has quite a social media presence. She participates in TikTok trends and posts about her family. In her recent viral clip, she invited her superstar brother, Kolisi, to have fun with her in a Q&A session that she recorded for her TikTok.

Madlingozi wrote down ten hypothetical questions for her brother to answer on camera, which he did. The lovely session included hilarious reactions from Siya and some cute ones where he proved to be the best brother to his little sister and shared that if she were to call him from a police station:

“I would be there in a heartbeat.”

The clip received 550K views in 23 hours, 53.7K likes, 241 comments, and 2359 saves. Siya also reassured his sister that he would always be there for her whenever she needed him:

“I would leave whatever I’m doing.”

The sister asked questions like:

“What would you do if I were to sneak a boy inside the house?”

“What would you do if I came home super drunk?”

Madlingozi posted her video with the caption:

“Hypothetical questions with my brother.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Siya Kolisi’s sweet and funny side on TikTok

Social media users appreciated the wholesome clip and commented:

@🥷paid attention to the video:

"He started thinking the questions were being more real."

@Refiloe Mathebula tracked Siya's personality:

"Siya likes talking things out."

@Wendy ♥️ shared that:

"These answers are way too diplomatic for a South African brother."

