South Africa’s pride and joy, the Springboks have the beautiful and unique spirit of bringing Mzansi citizens together no matter what

Before the game against Ireland on Saturday evening, a group of gents busted cool moves in support of South Africa’s champions

Netizens too, joined in on the high-spirited human train via the comments section

A group of bubbly men showed their excitement for the Springboks’ game in a very hilarious way.

A group of men had Mzansi floored when they started twerking for the Springboks. Image: @10sseriers

Source: TikTok

Mzansi was entertained by the gents who could not keep calm about the Boks playing against Ireland

Springboks bring Mzansi together

Wherever we are around the world, whether you’re a sports fan or not, when a Springboks game is on, every Mzansi citizen will show some sort of excitement for their world champions. This past weekend, Siya Kolisi and the Boks played against Ireland and received massive support from home as they played on Mzansi soil.

Before the game started, a group of grownup gents were spotted in high spirits. They busted sweet moves that made a nearby crowd roar in laughter.

The hilarious clip made its rounds on TikTok with the caption:

“My favourite animal is us South Africans when the Springboks are playing and winning. Proud to be South African! Let’s go Bokke!”

Watch the video below:

Go Bokke!: Mzansi loves rugby

The group of men could not contain their joy and started busting hilarious moves that a nearby crowd roared at. Although the Boks lost by one point, they still managed to fill Mzansi with happiness and pride.

Netizens shared their hilarious reviews of the clip in the comments:

@King Scott spotted a familiar king:

"Jessie kriel killing it on the dang floor."

@TrishTheCoon cannot get enough of the Bokke:

"Springboks should just be in charge of the country at this point, bringing everyone together."

@francoislaubsche8 loves Mzansi:

"I'm starting to believe that this country is heaven or the closest thing to heaven. Never let them devide us. I love my people."

Ntokozo Mbambo Impresses With National Anthem Rendition at Springboks Game

Briefly News also reported that South Africa played against Ireland in their second game against each other in 2024, and Ntokozo Mbambo was booked to sing the anthem. The reigning rugby world champions, the Springboks were coming out of a fresh victory against Ireland in Pretoria.

