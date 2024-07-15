Global site navigation

“Do the Boks Know They Make Us Happy?”: A Group of Grown Men Twerk in Support of Springboks Game
People

“Do the Boks Know They Make Us Happy?”: A Group of Grown Men Twerk in Support of Springboks Game

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • South Africa’s pride and joy, the Springboks have the beautiful and unique spirit of bringing Mzansi citizens together no matter what
  • Before the game against Ireland on Saturday evening, a group of gents busted cool moves in support of South Africa’s champions
  • Netizens too, joined in on the high-spirited human train via the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A group of bubbly men showed their excitement for the Springboks’ game in a very hilarious way.

Mzansi gents excited for the boks
A group of men had Mzansi floored when they started twerking for the Springboks. Image: @10sseriers
Source: TikTok

Mzansi was entertained by the gents who could not keep calm about the Boks playing against Ireland

Springboks bring Mzansi together

Wherever we are around the world, whether you’re a sports fan or not, when a Springboks game is on, every Mzansi citizen will show some sort of excitement for their world champions. This past weekend, Siya Kolisi and the Boks played against Ireland and received massive support from home as they played on Mzansi soil.

Read also

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says the Boks are preparing themselves for Irish pride

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Before the game started, a group of grownup gents were spotted in high spirits. They busted sweet moves that made a nearby crowd roar in laughter.

The hilarious clip made its rounds on TikTok with the caption:

“My favourite animal is us South Africans when the Springboks are playing and winning. Proud to be South African! Let’s go Bokke!”

Watch the video below:

Go Bokke!: Mzansi loves rugby

The group of men could not contain their joy and started busting hilarious moves that a nearby crowd roared at. Although the Boks lost by one point, they still managed to fill Mzansi with happiness and pride.

Netizens shared their hilarious reviews of the clip in the comments:

@King Scott spotted a familiar king:

"Jessie kriel killing it on the dang floor."

Read also

Rami Chuene reflects on early career, grateful to "still be working today", says it is a blessing

@TrishTheCoon cannot get enough of the Bokke:

"Springboks should just be in charge of the country at this point, bringing everyone together."

@francoislaubsche8 loves Mzansi:

"I'm starting to believe that this country is heaven or the closest thing to heaven. Never let them devide us. I love my people."

Ntokozo Mbambo Impresses With National Anthem Rendition at Springboks Game

Briefly News also reported that South Africa played against Ireland in their second game against each other in 2024, and Ntokozo Mbambo was booked to sing the anthem. The reigning rugby world champions, the Springboks were coming out of a fresh victory against Ireland in Pretoria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: