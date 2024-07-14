South Africa played against Ireland in their second game against each other in 2024, and Ntokozo Mbambo was booked to sing the anthem

The reigning rugby world champions, the Springboks were coming out of a fresh victory against Ireland in Pretoria

The Springboks faced Ireland once again, and ahead of the game, Ntokozo Mbambo delivered the national anthem

Ntokozo Mbambo was the lead singer at the Springbok's latest international game. The current rugby world champions, the Springboks, faced Ireland for the second time in 2024 in Durban.

Ntokozo Mbambo sang the national anthem at Springboks vs Ireland game in Durban. Image: Getty Images / Gallo Images / Instagram / David Rogers

The Springboks had previously emerged victorious when they played against each other. After the opening of the match, many people were focused on Ntokozo Mbambo, who was singing the national anthem.

Ntokozo Mbambo slays anthem rendition at Boks vs IRE game

Social media users praised Ntokozo Mbambo for singing the national anthem against Ireland at the Springboks game. @zeembambo posted a video to show that Ntokozo hit all the right notes. Watch the video below to see her in action:

SA applauds Ntokozo Mbambo at Boks game

Many people were impressed by Ntokozo Mbambo. Even though the Boks lost to Ireland by one point (24 -25), people praised Ntokozo. Netizens commented that they were delighted by her performance.

@NduduzoVilakazi said:

"That was lovely."

@waynembo commented:

"That was great, well done."

@moropa_michelle applauded:

"Yoh clean okay!"

@joyBongie was touched:

"Powerful."

@phasesafrica added:

"Proudly South African! Pitch perfect."

@LehulaThatG0 applauded:

"Best national anthem I have ever heard."

@Michelleburn37 was moved:

"My son and I were emotional by her beautiful voice."

KB lets SA finish anthem at Boks game

Briefly News previously reported that KB Motsilanyane is one of South Africa's most beloved R&B singers and actresses. She made a welcome appearance at the Springboks international game against Ireland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

KB Motsilanyane had online users going wild about the vocal talent she put on display to honour the Springboks and South Africa. People could not stop raving about KB Motsilanyane's stage presence.

South African singer KB wholeheartedly sang the national anthem at the South Africa versus Ireland rugby game. X user @This_Kate reshared a moment of KB's performance when KB turned the mic to a spirited crowd who finished the anthem.

