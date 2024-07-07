Actress and singer KB Motsilanyane made an appearance at the Springbok's latest international against Ireland

The Springboks faced Ireland, and KB Motsilanyane took to the stage ahead of the clash to sing the national anthem

People on social media were thoroughly impressed by a video of KB Motsilanyane's unexpected appearance at the game to sing

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

KB Motsilanyane is one of South Africa's most beloved R&B singers and actresses. She made a welcome appearance at the Springboks international game against Ireland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

KB Motsilanyane was praised for the way she sang the national anthem at a Springboks vs Ireland game in Pretoria. Image: Marco Longari / Wikus De Wet

Source: Getty Images

KB Motsilanyane had online users going wild about the vocal talent she put on display to honour the Springboks and South Africa. People could not stop raving about KB Motsilanyane's stage presence.

KB Motsilanyane nails SA anthem at Boks' Ireland faceoff

South African singer KB wholeheartedly sang the national anthem at the South Africa versus Ireland rugby game. X user @This_Kate reshared a moment of KB's performance when KB turned the mic to a spirited crowd who finished the anthem. Watch the moving video below:

South Africa applauds KB's national anthem rendition

Many people were impressed by KB's version of the national anthem. Netizens were raving about her voice and her look while on stage. One netizen credited KB's voice with helping to set the mood for the Springboks' victory over Ireland on 6 July 2024.

@brynmor910 said:

"The game was won here."

@tha_Jubilee commented"

"Goose bumps always."

@D_OBz wrote:

"Backstage really mastered turning some of their cast members into real life stars/entertainers,"

@kickbackwthkris gushed:

"And how is that green dress."

@This_Kate was impressed:

"She understood the assignment."

@irenes123 agreed:

"Brilliant rendition and the sensitivity to give the last part to the crowd, next level."

KB Motsilanyane bags a Business Admin degree

Briefly News previously reported that Yet another Mzansi celebrity has shared on social media that they have graduated from a private college.

The talented actress and singer who celebrated her birthday in April 2024 has made headlines online recently.

Known for her excellent work on the former eTV show Backstage, she shared on her Instagram page that she has bagged a degree in Business Administration from Regenesys Business School.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News