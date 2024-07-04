Maps Maponyane praised Shudufhadzo Musida's singing and hinted at her unreleased music project

Shudufhadzo Musida's performance on The Masked Singer SA received widespread acclaim, with fans urging her to release an EP

Maps Maponyane encouraged Shudu to pursue a music career, expressing his support and admiration for her talent

Maps Maponyane has hinted that his rumoured bae, Shudufhadzo Musida, has an unreleased music project gathering dust at home. The actor shared the news while responding to the former Miss SA's video performing on The Masked Singer SA.

Maps Maponyane gushed over Shudufhadzo Musida's singing. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Maps Maponyane urges Shudu Musida to release her new music

Maps Maponyane and Shudu Musida have been painting timelines red since Mzansi social media investigators figured the two were an item. Maps recently urged the model to pursue a music career.

Taking to Shudu's timeline after posting about her performance on The Masked Singer SA, the actor said it's high time she dropped the music she has been working on. He wrote:

"I genuinely can’t get over how beautiful this is You are truly so gifted, and you need to drop that EP and take all our money ❤️"

Shudu responded by thanking her man for always being supportive. She commented:

"Thank you so much for everything."

Mzansi can't get over Shudu Musida's performance

Maps Maponyane was not the only one who loved the former Miss SA's performance on the show. Many headed to her page to ask her to consider pursuing a career in music.

@luxnomad said:

"When is the EP coming out ?"

@nana_aikins added:

"I still can’t get over this!"

@cavi_r_ said:

"This sounds like a professional musician. You really are gifted."

@hlumzmatsha noted:

"Wooooooow @shudufhadzomusida no consider releasing an ep please we need to hear more of that voice tjoooo."

Source: Briefly News