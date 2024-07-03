Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of Celebrity Relationships by Matching These Stars With Their Spouses
- South African celebrities have had their fair share of relationship drama over the years
- Some relationships have caused permanent rifts between stars, while others have led to beautiful unions and families
- Briefly News wants to test if the readers have been paying attention to some of the most controversial affairs in the showbiz industry
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
South Africans love following celebrities' relationships. Over the years, some unexpected affairs between fans' favourites have shocked many. Take the quiz below to test your knowledge.
How many Mzansi celebs can you recognise by their throwback photos?
Meanwhile, Briefly News shared a similar quiz asking readers if they could recognise famous stars with their throwback pictures.
Some stars have not changed over the years, while others look unrecognisable from their baby photos.
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.