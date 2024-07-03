South African celebrities have had their fair share of relationship drama over the years

Some relationships have caused permanent rifts between stars, while others have led to beautiful unions and families

Briefly News wants to test if the readers have been paying attention to some of the most controversial affairs in the showbiz industry

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Can you match these famous stars with their partners or ex-lovers?: Image: @casspernyovest and @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

South Africans love following celebrities' relationships. Over the years, some unexpected affairs between fans' favourites have shocked many. Take the quiz below to test your knowledge.

How many Mzansi celebs can you recognise by their throwback photos?

Meanwhile, Briefly News shared a similar quiz asking readers if they could recognise famous stars with their throwback pictures.

Some stars have not changed over the years, while others look unrecognisable from their baby photos.

Source: Briefly News