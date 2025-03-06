DJ Jaivane recently shared photos of his two-storey home on his official Instagram account

The Amapiano hitmaker previously had netizens in disbelief after buying a new set of wheels following the purchase of 2 porsches

The pictures were reshared on X by MDNNews, sparking a flurry of reactions that ranged from admiration to skepticism

DJ Jaivane stunned netizens after showing off his home. Image: djy_jaivane_sa

Popular Amapiano hitmaker DJ Jaivane has left Mzansi buzzing after showing off his mansion. The wheel spinner previously left netizens in awe after he purchased a new vehicle for business.

DJ Jaivane shows off two-storey mansion

DJ Jaivane, real name Luyanda Mlonzi, is known for his taste for the finer things in life. A post by X user MDNNews shows that the Amapiano DJ is undoubtedly one of the country’s top-earning entertainers.

Pictures shared on X show DJ Jaivane standing in front of his expansive two-storey mansion. MDNNews captioned the pictures:

“DJ Jaivane shows off his mansion.”

See the photos of DJ Jaivane's mansion below:

Netizens react as DJ Jaivane shows off his luxurious mansion

In the comments, some netizens remarked how Amapiano had changed the lives of DJs in the country. Others speculated that he didn’t buy the luxurious mansion from his music earnings. Several netizens warned DJ Jaivane not to flaunt his wealth on social media, warning that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) is watching.

Here are some of the comments:

@destroysimpingX said:

“So in SA, I see now DJs are actually the ones making the most.”

@Malusitheegoat said:

“He better not be paying monthly rent because if his next mixtape vol.44 fails, he is out of that mansion 😭😭😭”

@popmzansi said:

“Amapiano, the TikTok trend, has made our artists wealthy, neh? Good for them, but I hope they are in it for the long run and start making good music again.”

@FootballStage_1 argued:

“He does not afford that. What is he selling?”

@Candle_Kerese advised:

“Jaivane must eat his money in silence. SARS is watching.”

@theo_daddio said:

“Jaivane really took Zuma's verse on the VSOP track as his prayer template, and his belief into that verse was rewarded. Car? VSOP? House? VSOP. Nantso khe, mntwan prayer works.”

@sthedoingthings asked:

“You guys are telling me Jaivane makes more money than Kabza and Maphorisa?”

@Xinkuwani01 said:

“When he passes away, it will likely be revealed that he was actually renting his home, and the landlord will repossess the furniture due to unpaid debts 😏🚮”

@njaps12 said:

“Someone here on Twitter once said, ‘At some point, you need to stop congratulating and start investigating. ’”

@MamogoM_:

“He is cleaning money with deejaying.”

Thuli P buys new home for R9 million

DJ Jaivane isn’t the only DJ making money moves. Briefly News reported that actress turned DJ Thuli Phongolo recently shared that she purchased a new home for R9 million.

After purchasing a new home, Thuli P revealed that she had two houses. She later revealed that she’d listed her old house for sale and joked that people should buy it because she needs the money.

