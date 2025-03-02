Thuli Phongolo shared that she recently purchased a new house, and she was excited to tell her followers

The actress and DJ shared some snapshots and revealed that she has a new home on her Instagram stories

Many people had a lot to say after seeing Thuli Phongolo's latest lavish purchase, which she gushed over in videos

Thuli Phongolo flexed a recent luxury purchase in property. The DJ was raving about the experience she had while shopping for the house.

Thuli Phongolo bought a second house and she said goodbye to her old one in a video. Image: @thuliphongolo / Instagram

Thuli Phongolo's update about home ownership received lots of attention on social media. Peeps had a lot to say after seeing that she had another property to her name after buying one in 2023.

Thuli buys another house

Thuli P shared a video and photos of her new house on her Instagram stories. X user @sanelenkosixx later reshared the post after it expired on Instagram. In the posts, Thuli raved that she had an amazing time buying the property as a new investor. She squealed with joy about buying the new house and celebrated getting the keys. Thuli also showed off the art pieces she bought for her new garden and said she's obsessed with the look.

Thuli P also said goodbye to her old house after showing it off one last time, saying she can't wait to go to her new one. Thuli gushed over the palm trees at her old house saying she loved them, but they were too high maintenance and she would not get them again. She revealed she'd be selling her old house and joked that people should buy it because she needs the money. See the photos and videos of her celebrating below:

SA discusses Thuli P's big achievement

Some people congratulated Thuli while others threw shade speculating about the source of her money. Many others shared their sincere congratulations to Thuli.

Thuli Phongolo's second house purchase got mixed reactions from online users. Image: @thuliphongolo

@TumeloTiger1 said:

"Nice house though."

@Saltiesunmasked was amazed:

"Didn't she "buy" a R6m house just a little over 2 years ago in Bryanston? Cha unemali bo 😊 2 mansions under three years? Impressive☺️"

@Jfingazz remarked:

"Looks like the entertainment industry pays really well in SA."

@LouisBlanco_ commented:

"Thuli P is such a sweet girl. Well deserved 💜"

@millsopinion admired Thuli:

"She has a great mindset."

@Mulangan0 stated:

"Baddies are becoming hustlers."

