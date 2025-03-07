A lady left the online community cracking up in laughter over her antics in a video

The woman taught her hubby a big lesson after he forgot to defrost the meat

Briefly News takes a look at why humour in relationships is important and more

A domestic drama unfolded in a local household, sparking laughter and relatable experiences across social media.

A lady amused South Africans with her antics after showcasing how she taught her man a lesson after he forgot to defrost the meat. Image: @niashakatemukwesha

Source: TikTok

Woman teaches hubby a lesson for forgetting to defrost meat

In an amusing yet relatable twist, a lady who goes by the handle @niashakatemukwesha recently showcased how she taught her husband a lesson after he forgot to defrost the meat for dinner.

The video quickly gained attention online, sparking reactions from Mzansi peeps who found the situation both hilarious and a testament to the everyday challenges couples face. @niashakatemukwesha expressed that her man loves soccer way too much and she had informed him earlier about defrosting the meat in preparation for their dinner. But he was too focused on Manchester United that he forgot to remove the meat so she came up with a genius plan.

She decided to serve a meal that was not only different but also a little unexpected. Instead of the usual dinner plans, she ended up serving her husband, water to wash his hands as he thought he was about to dig in a nice homemade meal only to meet with disappointment.

@niashakatemukwesha served her hubby a soccer ball and remote on a plate, leaving the online community cracking up in laughter.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi pokes fun at the men

The video entertained South Africans and gathered loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments. People as they flooded the post, cracking jokes while some simply laughed it off.

Marilyn Guhwa said:

"Sisterhood, motherhood, childhood, neighbourhood is proud of you."

Dynamite expressed:

"I thought she was gonna serve him a frozen piece of meat."

Phumla kaMangema Shozi wrote:

"Your best meal."

Liraann commented:

"Well served, the legend's food."

Phyllis__zan shared:

"I was expecting a frozen piece of chicken."

A woman showcased how she taught her man a lesson after he forgot to defrost the meat. Image: @niashakatemukwesha

Source: TikTok

Why humour in relationships is important and more

Humour plays a crucial role in relationships, helping to strengthen bonds and improve communication.

According to The Matchmaker UK, being playful in relationships with your partner helps to promote positive attributes. Humour can lighten the mood, break down communication barriers, foster resilience, and create lasting memories in relationships. It can help couples navigate challenges with a smile, break down communication barriers, and find the lighter side of challenges.

Humour can also help couples create lasting memories, fostering a strong bond that endures beyond the laughter. This approach, similar to April Fools' Day, can help couples navigate life's challenges with optimism and resilience.

People pranking each other in SA that amused Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that one woman and her hubby left many people cracking up in laughter over their amusing antics in a TikTok video.

previously reported that one woman and her hubby left many people cracking up in laughter over their amusing antics in a TikTok video. A funny video uploaded by TikTok user @mrsmash18 shows a group of wives who pulled off an amusing prank on their husbands during their couples' retreat, which left SA floored.

A video of a man pranking people in a taxi went viral on social media, leaving many online users in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News