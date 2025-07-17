A young South African man led a conversation on TikTok, which ended up going viral with over 200K views in two days

The youngster called out the rich cousins’ behaviour at family gatherings, and many people related to his scenario

Social media users discussed the topic further in a thread of over 967 comments on the now-viral video

South Africans came together to call out rich family members for their weird behaviour at family gatherings.

SA called out classist behaviour in Black families. Image: @skelem_kidd

Source: TikTok

One chap recorded a TikTok video on how annoying his relatives were at a function and the best way he dealt with them. The youngster invited others to join the conversation, which resulted in over 900 comments.

Many South Africans related to what the young man had to say, while some confessed to being the annoying relative. The now-viral video reached over 209K views.

SA calls out rich cousins’ behaviour at family gatherings

A young South African man went viral after he said the silent part about classism in Black families. The chap pointed out that rich kids usually set themselves apart during family functions.

They would exclude themselves from chores and spend most of their time lounging around as a group and speaking English. The young man expressed his annoyance two days ago in his now-viral video and shared how he dealt with his classist relatives:

“I used to wait until I was alone with them and smacked them.”

More people agreed with the man’s point of view and shared their experiences with their rich cousins in a thread of comments. Some people admitted to being the annoying relatives being spoken about in the video.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses classist behaviour in Black families

Social media users joined the conversation by adding their thoughts to a thread of comments:

A young man led a conversation on TikTok about the weird behaviour of rich relatives at family gatherings. Image: @skelem_kidd

Source: TikTok

@Makheswa🇿🇦🇳🇿🇧🇷🇬🇧 pointed out:

“Life humbled them, shame. We are now the rich cousins.”

@Ntosh Dlamini wrote:

“And some of them were not even rich, it’s just that they didn’t live in the villages. Whenever they’d visit, they’d act as though they were better than us.”

@naledsa🇿🇦commented:

“I can’t relate. I have no rich cousin; we all starved together.”

@Zithora explained:

“I was once that kid who looked at rich cousins speaking English and all high and mighty, not cleaning or washing dishes. At that time, I moved on with the norm of that segregation, but I grew up and realised that it was not right, but the rich cousins are going through life today like God is making them pay. I am now the rich cousin, living my own life and learning greatly from that experience. The word and its people must be respected; no one is above the other because things change.”

@pershy_African ❤️✨️shared:

“They once did that, and they ended up not getting food and drinks because they didn't bother to assist us. They went to report to their mother, and she came running and screaming. I was the one who asked her if she told her brats that we are their servants, and she was very disappointed.”

@snuggles confessed:

“I’m one of those cousins.”

