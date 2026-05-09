“It’s a Statement”: Presenter Takes SA on Tour of R100 Million Cape Town Listed Home in Fresnaye
- A Cape Town architectural presenter walked viewers through a R100,000,000 home listed in Fresnaye
- The home sits on a wide stand with views over the Atlantic Ocean and the city below
- South Africans were divided, with some in love with the design and others questioning who exactly these homes are being built for
A one hundred million rand home in Fresnaye, Cape Town, has been doing the rounds after architectural presenter @JanezOfficial shared a tour of the property on his Facebook page on 6 May 2026. The post went up with the caption:
"R100,000,000. This is not a home. It's a statement. Welcome to Fresnaye's finest."
In the clip, Janez walks through the home from the entrance hall, which he says feels like an art gallery, all the way through to a home office. The property has lift access to all floors along a sculptural floating staircase with curated lighting. Once you reach the first floor, the space opens up completely, with glass ceilings and a walkway overhead. He explained that, unlike most homes in the area that are built upward, this one stretches across the wide stand. It gave off a resort-like vibe with the long, open room flow throughout.
The living areas are done in neutral tones, mostly white, light grey and black, with marble-look flooring. There were also floor-to-ceiling glass doors and modern art pieces placed throughout. There's a piano in the living area and a long pool outside with sculptural chairs sitting in the water. The outdoor entertaining area included a covered braai space and a deck with seating.
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The kitchen is one of the more striking features. Everything was hidden behind cupboards and cabinetry. There were no visible appliances at all. A separate chef's kitchen sits behind a doorway and has the full setup for serious cooking.
Watch the Facebook clip below:
SA interested in the R100 million Cape Town home
The comments section on Janez's Facebook page showed people talking:
@Dolf van Niekerk said:
"It might be a living space, but it's not a home."
@Ant Roylance wrote:
"Different strokes for different folks. Thank God we all have different tastes and different levels of needs and wealth. Far too cold and clinical for me..."
@Wendy Madulube pointed out:
"The locals are being pushed out, so we can safely say Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard and surrounds are for euro millionaires."
@Brendt Lewis asked:
"Absolutely love your storytelling on each home you advertise. With these luxury homes, are the furniture and appliances mostly included in the asking price?"
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@Jason Weiss joked:
"Great, I'll just swipe it on my BoB card."
@Malum Sips added:
"Very articulate, specific and over-ambitious architect and interior designer!! Neutral tones all round 👌🏿💯"
More SA homes in the news
- Briefly News reported on a Joburg couple who let an AI app talk them into buying a run-down 1980s home.
- A Plettenberg Bay woman filmed the storm damage unfolding at her own home in real time, and what the cut-off low left behind was hard to watch.
- A Gqeberha Airbnb host came home to find her unit completely stripped after guests checked out.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za