A Cape Town architectural presenter walked viewers through a R100,000,000 home listed in Fresnaye

The home sits on a wide stand with views over the Atlantic Ocean and the city below

South Africans were divided, with some in love with the design and others questioning who exactly these homes are being built for

An architectural presenter from Cape Town. Images: @JanezOfficial

Source: Facebook

A one hundred million rand home in Fresnaye, Cape Town, has been doing the rounds after architectural presenter @JanezOfficial shared a tour of the property on his Facebook page on 6 May 2026. The post went up with the caption:

"R100,000,000. This is not a home. It's a statement. Welcome to Fresnaye's finest."

In the clip, Janez walks through the home from the entrance hall, which he says feels like an art gallery, all the way through to a home office. The property has lift access to all floors along a sculptural floating staircase with curated lighting. Once you reach the first floor, the space opens up completely, with glass ceilings and a walkway overhead. He explained that, unlike most homes in the area that are built upward, this one stretches across the wide stand. It gave off a resort-like vibe with the long, open room flow throughout.

The living areas are done in neutral tones, mostly white, light grey and black, with marble-look flooring. There were also floor-to-ceiling glass doors and modern art pieces placed throughout. There's a piano in the living area and a long pool outside with sculptural chairs sitting in the water. The outdoor entertaining area included a covered braai space and a deck with seating.

The kitchen is one of the more striking features. Everything was hidden behind cupboards and cabinetry. There were no visible appliances at all. A separate chef's kitchen sits behind a doorway and has the full setup for serious cooking.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA interested in the R100 million Cape Town home

The comments section on Janez's Facebook page showed people talking:

@Dolf van Niekerk said:

"It might be a living space, but it's not a home."

@Ant Roylance wrote:

"Different strokes for different folks. Thank God we all have different tastes and different levels of needs and wealth. Far too cold and clinical for me..."

@Wendy Madulube pointed out:

"The locals are being pushed out, so we can safely say Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard and surrounds are for euro millionaires."

@Brendt Lewis asked:

"Absolutely love your storytelling on each home you advertise. With these luxury homes, are the furniture and appliances mostly included in the asking price?"

@Jason Weiss joked:

"Great, I'll just swipe it on my BoB card."

@Malum Sips added:

"Very articulate, specific and over-ambitious architect and interior designer!! Neutral tones all round 👌🏿💯"

A man walking through a home listed for a hundred million rands. Images: @JanezOfficial

Source: Facebook

More SA homes in the news

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reported on a Joburg couple who let an AI app talk them into buying a run-down 1980s home. A Plettenberg Bay woman filmed the storm damage unfolding at her own home in real time, and what the cut-off low left behind was hard to watch.

A Gqeberha Airbnb host came home to find her unit completely stripped after guests checked out.

Source: Briefly News