A man from Ghana showed how he reacted to the anti-foreigner sentiments that have grown in South Africa

The Ghanaian government announced that it would help to get its citizens who are in South Africa back home

The Ghanaian, who took matters into his own hands, decided that he was going to get a head start, going home for the sake of safety

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Young Ghanaian man leaves South Africa amid anger over illegal immigrants. Image: @anuolu.ugc

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video showed a man on his way out of South Africa. The Ghanaian responded to warnings that violence against immigrants in South Africa was on the rise. His government announced that it would help keep its citizens safe by offering them flights home. A man posted all about his departure on 27 May 2026.

One proud Ghanaian man, @anuolu.ugc wasted no time fleeing to safety after a violent protest targeted at foreigners in South Africa. With official announcements that Ghanaians have until 30 June 2026 to leave the country, he was not willing to wait and hopped onto the first flight out of South Africa. He expressed gratitude to the host country but said that there was lots of love waiting for him at home. Watch the video of the man's departure:

How many Ghanaians are in South Africa?

Many people applauded the man for prioritising his safety and leaving South Africa. There are an estimated 16, 000 - 25, 000 Ghanaians in the country, and 300 left the country on 27 May 2026. Others admitted that they were divided and they did not approve of the hostility against foreign nationals in South Africa. Read the comments below:

Ghanaians started arriving in Accra from South Africa. Image: Geography Photos

Source: Getty Images

precious tsotetsi commented:

"I'm a South African citizen and not proud of what's happening. May God bless you brother, safe journey."

Lulu was impressed that he was leaving:

"Glad you’re leaving with no hard feelings. You understand our predicament. 🙏🏻"

ngizokshaya_unye_mna said:

"I'm such an empathetic person and I hate that😭 now I don't want you to go bc I feel bad."

uSamukele Mbokazi remarked:

"Safe travels bro , no hard feelings. We’re really just trying to fix our home as well. You’re welcome to visit anytime but please have proper documentation. We’ll do the same too 🙏🏾"

RH commented:

"This is a wake-up call for everyone. I’ll always say this, 'There’s so much more love at home my broski' 👏🏾❤️💯 Good or Bad, 9ja nah our own, always will be💯"

Other Briefly News stories about foreigners in South Africa

Reports claimed that one Ghanaian was the only one who came to the airport after one of the earlier announcements that his country was offering free flights out of South Africa for their s safety.

Online users were divided over a video a young man recorded showing people that there were many stores owned by foreigners still open despite xenophobic violence in the country.

South African's shared thoughts on Nigeria's announcement that they would also be offering free flights to citizens who choose to leave.

Source: Briefly News