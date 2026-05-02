South Africans in the Eastern Cape took to the streets to express their anger over illegal immigrants, and many of them focused on Nigerians

The Nigerian government made a major announcement letting people know that they were prioritising the safety of Nigerian nationals in South Africa

South Africans also had a lot to say about the latest development to help ease the tensions over illegal immigration

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Violence erupted in KuGompo as residents took to the streets to complain about illegal immigrants. The outrage came after a Nigerian community announced that they had elected a Nigerian King in South Africa.

The Nigerian consulate announced an offer for citizens in South Africa. Image

Source: Getty Images

On 02 May 2026, the Nigerian government made a major effort to make its citizens feel safer while in South Africa. People shared their thoughts following the update that enables Nigerians to choose safety first.

According to Nigerian Bulletin, the Nigerian consulate in South Africa collaborated with NIICASA to ensure that Nigerians would be safe. Free flights will be available for Nigerians looking to repatriate and permanently settle in Nigeria because of xenophobic attacks. Two Nigerian nationals passed away during anti-foreigner protests, which have also spread to Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban, East London and KwaZulu-Natal. Briefly News reached out to the Nigerian consulate for comment and awaits a response. See a post shared by NigeriaStories on X about the announcement below:

South Africa discusses free flights to Nigeria

Many felt that the Nigerian consulate's announcement offering free flights was well overdue. People discussed their stances on illegal immigrants.

South Africans speculated about whether any Nigerians would take a flight home. Image: Genius Grapher / Pexels

Source: UGC

@ozoveheomeiza1 commented:

"Offering free repatriation when they should have made their displeasure known to the South African government, and even going ahead to sanction them. I wouldn't be surprised. You won't be appointed or work for this government if you are wise."

@Magcodi13 wrote:

"This seems like a positive move. I don’t understand why people would choose to stay in a place where they feel unwelcome or unsafe. If there are South Africans in your country, that’s fine, send them back home. It could be a win-win situation for everyone."

@Thabzrespawn said:

"Thank you. This is what we have been asking for. Go home. Fix Nigeria. Let us be true brothers who don't leech off and destroy each other but actually help each other."

@Mricho82 wrote:

"That flight will leave empty because most of them are comfortable doing their criminality in our country, so they won't leave."

@kayceelopezpc added:

"Return home permanently. Like, how do we expect people to leave their businesses and return home? South Africa has done this one, and I hope the world is watching."

Nigerians rally at SA High Commission

Briefly News previously reported that a group of Nigerians staged a protest outside the South African High Commission in Abuja, calling for the protection of Nigerians living in South Africa amid rising tensions and anti-foreigner sentiments.

A clip circulating on social media shows a small group of about 12 people requesting a message with the ambassador outside the High Commission. The group claimed that they had come peacefully to deliver a message.

They insisted their action was not a protest but a “notice,” alleging that “South Africans are killing Nigerians.” After a back-and-forth with officials who told them they needed to book an appointment, the group eventually dispersed.

Source: Briefly News