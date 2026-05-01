A small group of Nigerians protested outside the South African High Commission in Abuja, demanding protection for their citizens in SA

The protesters accused officials of avoiding engagement and warned that Nigerians are being targeted in ongoing tensions

Nigerians in the diaspora organisation has urged the South African government to act urgently, citing fear, attacks and growing insecurity among Nigerians living in the country

A group of Nigerians protested at the South African High Commission. Images: Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

NIGERIA - A group of Nigerians staged a protest outside the South African High Commission in Abuja, calling for the protection of Nigerians living in South Africa amid rising tensions and anti-foreigner sentiments.

A clip circulating on social media shows a small group of about 12 people requesting a message with the ambassador outside the High Commission. The group claimed that they had come peacefully to deliver a message.

The group was denied entry

Security and police barricaded the SA High Commission building in Abuja, preventing the group from entering, an action which they found offensive.

“We are just twelve of us, but the High Commissioner said she is afraid to come out and engage with us and would rather come back later

“I didn’t know these people are cowards like this," one of the protesters said.

Addressing police officers stationed at the premises, one protester added:

“We just want her to know that we want them to protect our people over there.”

They insisted their action was not a protest but a “notice,” alleging that “South Africans are killing Nigerians.” After a back-and-forth with officials who told them they needed to book an appointment, the group eventually dispersed.

See the video posted on X:

The Nigerian Diaspora calls for the protection of black immigrants in SA

The demonstration comes as the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has raised alarm over what it describes as worsening hostility toward Nigerians and other black immigrants in parts of South Africa.

In a statement, NIDCOM Chairperson/CEO Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa said there were growing reports of fear and insecurity among Nigerian nationals. The commission said reports indicate that some Nigerian-descended pupils are afraid to attend school, while business owners are reportedly staying away from their shops due to fears of targeted attacks, looting, and harassment.

NIDCOM also stressed that it rejects any form of profiling or collective blame against Nigerians.

“Crime has no nationality. Any individual, regardless of origin, who commits an offence should be investigated and made to face the full penalty of South African law,” the statement read.

It further warned that “collective punishment and blanket labelling of an entire nationality are unacceptable and dangerous.”

Ghana speaks on the xenophobic tensions

In related news, Ghana summoned South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner, Thando Dalamba, following reports of xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals, including Ghanaians. Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the government is worried about the safety of its citizens living in South Africa. Ghana has now lodged an official protest with the government, asking South African authorities to act quickly, protect foreigners, and make sure such incidents do not happen again.

A protest outside SA High Commission. Image: Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

United Nations comment on xenophobic violence in KZN

Previously, Briefly News reported that UN Secretary-General António Guterres raised serious concerns over reports of xenophobic violence in KwaZulu-Natal, while relaying a Freedom Day message to South Africa on 27 April 2026. Guterres strongly condemned criminal acts by individuals accused of inciting violence and taking advantage of difficult socio-economic conditions. He emphasised that violence, vigilantism and any form of hate speech have no place in a democratic society built on the rule of law and respect for human rights.

Source: Briefly News