Police are investigating cases of attempted murder and malicious damage to property after an attack on the N3 near Vosloorus

Three truck drivers escaped unharmed after they came under fire on the highway on Wednesday night, 29 April 2026

South Africans took to social media to express frustration about the lawlessness in the country, as well as debate the cause of the attacks

Three trucks were set alight during an attack on the N3 near Vosloorus. Image: @tndaba

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Police are probing cases of attempted murder and malicious damage to property after three trucks were set alight on the N3 highway.

The drivers of the vehicles escaped unharmed after their trucks came under fire from a group of suspects. The incident happened on the N3 near Vosloorus on Wednesday night, 29 April 2026.

The incident sparked panic online when it happened, as some social media accounts noted that gunshots were reported and trucks were set alight between Heidelberg and Vosloorus. Motorists were advised to avoid the area at the time.

Vehicles and their cargo torched

According to police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza, the incident is believed to have been an attempted hijacking.

“The drivers saw vehicles that had blocked the road, and then the suspects started shooting at the trucks as they were trying to hijack them.

“The trucks and the contents they were carrying were all burnt and damaged. None of the drivers was injured, and they managed to escape,” Kweza added.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, also condemned the attack, saying that lawlessness would not be tolerated.

Police have since appealed to anyone with information to contact them so that those responsible for the crime can be brought to justice. No arrests have yet been made.

The trucks and their cargo were destroyed after being set alight. Image: @tndaba

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in on the incident

Social media users weighed in on the attack on the trucks, with many expressing frustrations at the continued violence in the country. Some people even suggested that it was members of an anti-illegal immigration movement.

Samantha Nel asked:

“Why are things always being set alight in this country?”

Ofentse Jabulani stated:

“If we are not careful in this country, there will be war between South African citizens and foreign nationals from African countries. This government needs to wake up.”

Lea Tyre said:

“Imagine destroying trucks that are carrying food or medication in the name of fixing our country.”

Marisca Koekemoer Joubert stated:

“The devil is loose in SA.”

@Nhlamulo_Right exclaimed:

“Lawless country. Criminals do as they please. With criminals leading the country and holding significant positions, it is not a surprise.”

Other stories about trucks being set alight

Briefly News reported that trucks being set alight were quite common in 2023, with numerous vehicles coming under attack on the country's highways.

Arsonists set fire to six trucks on the N3 at Van Reenen's Pass, resulting in the closure of the route in the area.

Three more trucks were set alight in Limpopo in July 2023, with President Cyril Ramaphosa describing it as economic sabotage.

More trucks were set on fire in Gauteng and Mpumalanga soon after, sparking calls for police escorts from industry role players.

Source: Briefly News