Ethiopian business owners in the Johannesburg Central Business District weighed in on the murder of three business owners

The three Ethiopian men were gunned down by two men while they were eating breakfast in a McDonald's on 27 April 2026

South Africans took to social media to dispel claims that the foreigners were targeted, claiming that they were attacking each other

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Ethiopian nationals in Johannesburg are afraid after three business owners were gunned down in the CBD. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Ethiopian nationals who are running businesses in the Johannesburg Central Business District claim they are under attack, but South Africans aren’t too sympathetic online.

The business owners expressed concern following the murders of three foreign national business owners in Johannesburg on 27 April 2026. The three individuals were gunned down inside a fast-food restaurant while eating breakfast.

The victims are believed to be Ethiopian business owners who operated shops in the inner city.

Foreign nationals fear for their lives

Following the fatal shooting, Ethiopian business owners in the area expressed fear, saying they felt specifically targeted.

Human Rights Activist and Ethiopian businessman, Hailey Shamebo, told SABC News that they believed the murders were a planned hit, adding that they were coming under attack from criminal syndicates.

“The mood is devastating to every immigrant community or society, including myself. I have not slept since yesterday, the whole night I’m awake. No immigrant will close or leave the business in South Africa,” he said.

“This murder is a planned genocide murder over the black Jewish Ethiopian businesspeople in South Africa,” he claimed.

Manhunt launched for murder suspects

Gauteng police have since launched a manhunt for the two suspects wanted for the murders of the three business owners.

The men, who were wearing masks, entered the McDonald's on the corner of Jeppe and Small Streets and opened fire on the victims while they were eating. The men, aged between 30 and 45, were confirmed dead at the scene. Nothing was stolen, and the suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

The victims were shot dead in McDonald's while they were eating breakfast. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in on foreigners’ fears

Social media users weighed in on the claims that Ethiopian nationals were being targeted, with many saying that they were fighting amongst each other over turf, while others suggested that they should leave the country.

Oscar Mhayise Hlatshwayo said:

“Let me guess. Even if their lives are in danger, they would rather stay than go back home ne. I don't wish to go to Iran because it's dangerous, but others would rather die in South Africa than go back home.”

Duduzile Noma Dudu noted:

“They're not under attack. They're fighting each other.”

Bongekile Masondo agreed:

“It's a turf war amongst themselves. Report the correct information.”

MJ Singo said:

“But they are not supposed to be opening businesses in SA without proper papers.”

Keswakazi Lakwa Nozulu asked:

“Targeted by who?”

Sfiso Piso Sithebe stated:

“Home is where the heart is. Bye-bye.”

Lusanda Maluc Matundu exclaimed:

“Attacked by who? People who are killing each other over territorial matters. They must call each other to order.”

Karlaas Steinhof agreed:

“They are killing each other for shops.”

Other stories about foreign nationals in South Africa

Briefly News has covered several stories about foreign nationals in South Africa, with views mixed about the situation.

Source: Briefly News