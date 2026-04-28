“It’s Not Patriotism, It’s Violence”: SA Woman in Ghana Speaks Out on Xenophobic Attacks in KZN
- A South African woman living in Ghana spoke out against xenophobia, saying it should not be confused with patriotism
- Her comments came amid tensions and protests targeting foreign nationals in KwaZulu-Natal
- The situation has drawn international attention, with officials condemning violence and calling for lawful processes
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Conversations about identity, belonging, and safety often become emotional, especially when they cross borders. What one person sees as protection, another may experience as exclusion. In moments of tension, voices from outside the immediate situation can sometimes bring a different kind of perspective, one that challenges how things are being understood.
A South African woman currently living in Ghana has sparked discussion online after sharing her views on xenophobia following recent tensions in KwaZulu-Natal. In a video posted on 25 April 2026, @janicegreaver addressed the issue directly, stating that xenophobia should not be mistaken for patriotism. She emphasised that violence and intimidation against foreign nationals cannot be justified, regardless of the circumstances.
User @janicegreaver's comments come in the wake of protests in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, where foreign-owned businesses were targeted, and communities experienced heightened tensions. Some demonstrations involved individuals demanding that foreign nationals provide documentation, raising concerns about unlawful actions by civilians.
Comments spark conversation on violence issues
The situation escalated to the point where Ghana formally raised concerns, summoning South Africa’s acting high commissioner to address reports of harassment involving its citizens. While no fatalities were confirmed, the incidents have drawn criticism from both local and international leaders.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Authorities in South Africa have since reiterated that members of the public do not have the authority to enforce immigration laws. Police officials have urged communities to report concerns through proper legal channels rather than taking matters into their own hands.
The acting Minister of Police also condemned the violence, warning that acts of intimidation, looting, or harassment would not be tolerated. Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to respond firmly to any criminal activity linked to the unrest.
Check out the TikTok video below:
South Africans reacted to Xenophobic attacks
Thabomokoena8697 said:
“My sister, come back and spend an hour in Kempton Park CBD.”
"This is so painful to watch.": North West community build makeshift flood crossings amid water struggles
Francis Doku said:
“As a Ghanaian and pan-African, this is one of the most beautiful and thoughtful analyses on this situation. Thank you.”
Abraham Mogano said:
“I am also South African, currently in Nigeria, looking for opportunities. I totally agree with you, changing bad perceptions through lived experiences.”
It ’s_DrumPIPO said:
“I am a Ghanaian living in South Africa, and I totally agree with you, Janice. The biggest issue is generalising and painting everyone with the same brush. We should deal with people individually. Peace be on Africa. 🫶🏼”
Angel said:
“As someone who loves all Black people, the current events are breaking my heart. I stand with my country, but I don’t like how everything is going down.”
LeSilenced’or said:
“This video is the cup of water I needed to calm my anger. Thank you. ☺️”
Felizo said:
“Well spoken, my sister, one love. ❤️”
Josh Mangena said:
“I acknowledge your wisdom, my sister; you are one in a million.”
3 Other Briefly News stories related to xenophobia
- The United Nations, led by Secretary-General António Guterres, has condemned rising xenophobic violence in KwaZulu-Natal.
- The Police Ministry in South Africa has strongly condemned recent xenophobic attacks targeting Ghanaian nationals and other African foreigners.
- Ghana has summoned South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner, Thando Dalamba, over reported xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za