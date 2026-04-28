A South African woman living in Ghana spoke out against xenophobia, saying it should not be confused with patriotism

Her comments came amid tensions and protests targeting foreign nationals in KwaZulu-Natal

The situation has drawn international attention, with officials condemning violence and calling for lawful processes

Conversations about identity, belonging, and safety often become emotional, especially when they cross borders. What one person sees as protection, another may experience as exclusion. In moments of tension, voices from outside the immediate situation can sometimes bring a different kind of perspective, one that challenges how things are being understood.

The picture on the right showed Janice Greaver talking about the latest Xenophobic attacks in KZN. Image: @janicegreaver

Source: TikTok

A South African woman currently living in Ghana has sparked discussion online after sharing her views on xenophobia following recent tensions in KwaZulu-Natal. In a video posted on 25 April 2026, @janicegreaver addressed the issue directly, stating that xenophobia should not be mistaken for patriotism. She emphasised that violence and intimidation against foreign nationals cannot be justified, regardless of the circumstances.

User @janicegreaver's comments come in the wake of protests in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, where foreign-owned businesses were targeted, and communities experienced heightened tensions. Some demonstrations involved individuals demanding that foreign nationals provide documentation, raising concerns about unlawful actions by civilians.

Comments spark conversation on violence issues

The situation escalated to the point where Ghana formally raised concerns, summoning South Africa’s acting high commissioner to address reports of harassment involving its citizens. While no fatalities were confirmed, the incidents have drawn criticism from both local and international leaders.

Authorities in South Africa have since reiterated that members of the public do not have the authority to enforce immigration laws. Police officials have urged communities to report concerns through proper legal channels rather than taking matters into their own hands.

The acting Minister of Police also condemned the violence, warning that acts of intimidation, looting, or harassment would not be tolerated. Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to respond firmly to any criminal activity linked to the unrest.

Janice currently living in Ghana spoke about attacks targeting foreign nationals such as Ghanaians. Image: @janicegreaver

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

South Africans reacted to Xenophobic attacks

Thabomokoena8697 said:

“My sister, come back and spend an hour in Kempton Park CBD.”

Francis Doku said:

“As a Ghanaian and pan-African, this is one of the most beautiful and thoughtful analyses on this situation. Thank you.”

Abraham Mogano said:

“I am also South African, currently in Nigeria, looking for opportunities. I totally agree with you, changing bad perceptions through lived experiences.”

It ’s_DrumPIPO said:

“I am a Ghanaian living in South Africa, and I totally agree with you, Janice. The biggest issue is generalising and painting everyone with the same brush. We should deal with people individually. Peace be on Africa. 🫶🏼”

Angel said:

“As someone who loves all Black people, the current events are breaking my heart. I stand with my country, but I don’t like how everything is going down.”

LeSilenced’or said:

“This video is the cup of water I needed to calm my anger. Thank you. ☺️”

Felizo said:

“Well spoken, my sister, one love. ❤️”

Josh Mangena said:

“I acknowledge your wisdom, my sister; you are one in a million.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to xenophobia

The United Nations, led by Secretary-General António Guterres, has condemned rising xenophobic violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Police Ministry in South Africa has strongly condemned recent xenophobic attacks targeting Ghanaian nationals and other African foreigners.

Ghana has summoned South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner, Thando Dalamba, over reported xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.

Source: Briefly News