Residents from Sea Vista in St Francis Bay marched to the local police station over the alleged land occupation by foreign nationals in the area

Community members also raised concerns about rising unemployment, claiming locals are being sidelined in favour of cheaper foreign labour

A memorandum was handed over to police, outlining grievances linked to crime, jobs, and informal settlement land disputes

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sea Vista residents marching. Image: Sea Vista Chronicle

Source: Facebook

EASTERN CAPE -Community members from Sea Vista in St Francis Bay, Eastern Cape, took to the streets on Wednesday, 29 Aril 2026, to protest against what they claim is an increase in land occupation by foreign nationals in the area.

Residents allege that foreign nationals have been occupying land in the nearby informal settlement, raising tensions within the community.

Protest over 'land invasion'

The group marched to the local police station, where they handed over a memorandum to the station commander outlining their grievances. Their grievances include concerns about the alleged occupation of land by foreign nationals and claims that foreigners are being given jobs over local people.

One resident interviewed by SABC News claimed the situation has contributed to broader social challenges in the area.

“We have a big problem with illegal immigrants in this area. They are selling drugs to young people," he said.

Community members also expressed frustration over rising unemployment, saying many locals rely on the R370 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant while struggling to secure work.

“Unemployment has increased in this area because they are taking jobs from locals because some employers prefer cheaper labour,” they said

He further said the residents felt like they had no choice but to march and submit our memorandum to the station commander.

The video from the SABC News X account:

Police have not yet commented on the memorandum or the allegations raised by residents.

Netizens overhwelmingly called on the president to deal with the rising anti-foreigner protests that are spreading thoughout the country.

Comments from netizens called for government action

@Nonkosi_10 said:

" The ANC government enabled illegal immigration in South Africa. From Mandela to Mbeki to Motlhante to Zuma up until to Ramaphosa, they made sure that our borders were deliberately wide opened."

@Dodlonkie said:

"Why is our government ignoring the people?

@tee_ntshanga said:

"Ramaphosa needs to address this issue beause it’s getting out of hand now. He must just give us a date on when will he start the deportation process."

@kevinnrade said:

"Ramaphosa your country is burning sir. There’s protests erupting in different parts of the country over one thing.This is the time to act."

@Nonhlan23097084 said:

"Cyril Ramaphosa, when are the citizens who voted for this democracy going to see the changes?"

3 Briefly News articles on recent anti-immigration protests

Briefly News reported that residents who joined the anti-illegal immigration march to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature in Johannesburg on 29 April 2026 accused foreign nationals of having a sense of entitlement.

reported that residents who joined the anti-illegal immigration march to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature in Johannesburg on 29 April 2026 accused foreign nationals of having a sense of entitlement. African migrants in South Africa have been urged to exercise ‘heightened vigilance’ amid fears of xenophobic attacks during marches in Pretoria and Johannesburg on 28- 29 April 2026.

A pastor participating in the ongoing March and March protest in Johannesburg has sparked debate after using biblical references to argue against illegal immigration.

Source: Briefly News