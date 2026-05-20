Rosemary Ndlovu’s Colleague’s Ex-Husband Speaks Up About Plot To Kill Him After Her Conviction
SOUTH AFRICA— Justice Mudau recently shared the frightening moment he learned about a plot against his life, which came to light after Rosemary Ndlovu was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder.
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On 20 May 2026, Mudau told Newzroom Afrika about what happened at his home on Sunday morning, February 23, 2018. He described how a man named Walter knocked on his door and asked to speak with him. Walter then revealed that people had been hired by Mudau’s wife to arrange his murder. At first, Mudau did not believe it and defended his wife, but the warnings proved true.
How Mudau's ex-wife plotted his murder attempt
Court evidence showed that Ndlovu and Mudau’s ex-wife were close colleagues and friends, even though they worked at different police stations. Testimony revealed that Mudau’s ex-wife first asked Ndlovu for help in killing her husband. Before that, she had tried and failed to poison his food. When that did not work, she turned to Ndlovu, thinking she could help find hitmen. Ndlovu is now serving several sentences for murder in other cases.
Mudau said the eight-year ordeal was a huge shock and caused him to suffer from severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which led to nearly six months in a psychiatric ward. He lived in constant fear and could not sleep for years, something his loved ones saw firsthand. Now that the legal case is over and a conviction has been secured, he feels a great sense of relief and can finally sleep again. He hopes that once sentencing is finished, he can move on from the trauma and get back to a normal life.
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SAPS make more insurance-killing arrests
In other news, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) just arrested seven more suspects in March 2026, including a school principal, two brothers, and the husband of disgraced former sergeant Rachel Shokane-Kutumela.
Already dubbed the alleged mastermind behind a chilling R10 million family murder plot, Shokane-Kutumela’s web of deception is unravelling fast. From mysterious drowning deaths to fatal shack fires, the details of this multimillion-rand conspiracy are staggering.
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Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za