Former SANDF Special Forces member Frederick Nicolaas Le Roux has been sentenced to an effective 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife

The Durban High Court handed down 22 years for murder, along with additional sentences for firearm-related offences

The case has reignited debate around gender-based violence and the effectiveness of protection orders in preventing deadly domestic abuse

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Taryn Le Roux was brutally killed by her husband. Image: Taryn le Roux/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

DURBAN — A former SANDF Special Forces member has been sentenced to an effective 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to the shocking murder of his wife in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal.

Frederick Nicolaas Le Roux was sentenced at the Durban High Court on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, after admitting to killing his wife, Taryn Le Roux, in September 2025.

Allegations of continued domestic abuse

According to ECR, the incident happened at a popular Westville pub, where she was shot dead. According to court proceedings, the couple had been having ongoing relationship problems for years, with allegations of domestic conflict and abuse surfacing during the trial.

State prosecutors told the court that the confrontation began while the couple were having lunch together and quickly escalated into a fatal dispute. Le Roux allegedly left the scene, returned moments later with a firearm, and told his wife to “call the police” before shooting her in front of shocked patrons.

In a further disturbing detail, the court heard that he later phoned another person and calmly confessed to killing his wife.

He was sentenced to 22 years for murder, three years for firearm-related offences, and a further 12 months for unlawful possession of ammunition.

The family and GBV activists speak out

The case has reignited concerns around gender-based violence and firearm control in South Africa. GBV activist Dr Nadia Bernon said the tragedy highlights serious weaknesses in how protection orders are enforced, arguing that weapons should be immediately confiscated from alleged abusers.

“Protection orders are ineffective if firearms are not removed immediately, regardless of a person’s occupation or status,” she said.

Taryn’s family says they are relieved that the case has finally reached an end, although they believe the sentence still does not fully reflect their loss. Her niece, Lisa Beresford-Mnyandu, said the family is emotionally exhausted but grateful for the outcome.

Bride killed by husband 2 months after their wedding

In related news, the Secunda community was in shock after 44-year-old Rene Muller's body was found in a bag at her home, just weeks after her wedding. Her 44-year-old husband has been formally charged with her murder after police tracked her down in Mozambique. The case came to light after family members reported the couple missing last Sunday when they were unable to make contact. Authorities were called to the couple’s home, where a grim discovery was made.

Taryn Le Roux's father was in court when the sentence was read. Image: Kasi News/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Woman stabbed to death by husband

Previously, Briefly News reported that a shocking domestic violence incident left the Bonteheuwel community reeling after a woman was stabbed to death in her home on Tuesday, February 3. Reports indicated that the attack occurred just after 3 pm. The victim, a well-known and active member of the community, sustained multiple stab wounds, including injuries to her head. The husband was still on the run at the time of reporting.

Source: Briefly News