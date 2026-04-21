Werner Muller has been charged with the murder of his wife, Rene Muller, after her body was found in a bag at their home in Secunda

The couple had been missing for days before police made the discovery, confirming she had been stabbed multiple times

Muller was arrested in Mozambique after allegedly fleeing South Africa and is expected to apply for bail when the case resumes next week

Werner Muller was arrested for the murder of his wife Rene Muller. Images: @BiancavanWyk16/X

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA —The Secunda community is in shock after a woman's body was found in a bag at her home, just weeks after her wedding. Her 44-year-old husband has been formally charged with her murder after police tracked her down in Mozambique.

What happened?

According to police, Werner Muller appeared in court after being accused of killing his wife, Rene Muller, also 44. The couple had only been married for two months at the time of the incident.

The case came to light after family members reported the couple missing last Sunday when they were unable to make contact. Authorities were called to the couple’s home, where a grim discovery was made. The police forced open a locked outside room on the property and found Rene Muller’s body inside a bag.

She had sustained multiple stab wounds. A knife believed to be the murder weapon was recovered at the scene.

Husband flees to Mozambique

Investigations revealed that Werner Muller had allegedly fled South Africa shortly after the incident. He was tracked down while travelling in a white Toyota Hilux and was eventually located and arrested in Mozambique. He has since been extradited back to South Africa to face charges.

Police confirmed that Muller has no prior criminal convictions. The motive for the killing remains unclear and is still under investigation.

The case has been postponed to next week, where Muller is expected to bring a formal bail application as legal proceedings continue. Authorities say further details may emerge as the investigation unfolds.

Social media users took to social media to share their shock

@YoliYolzz said:

"Married two months? This is so evil. GBV is a massive crisis in our country."

@msmonakhisi said:

"This is so sad. When you thought you married the love of your life, but you married your murderer."

@BK_beatsSA said:

"He could've just divorced her and looked the other way."

@BerengSamo28867 said:

"How do you kill the only person who loved and trusted you?"

@GumbiJabulano said:

"So when he committed that dastardly, despicable act, in his lowly mind, he thought escaping to Mozambique was bravery, that he was ensconced safely in that neighbouring country?"

The murder happened just two months after their wedding. Image: Rene Muller /Facebook

Source: Facebook

Liberian man was arrested for killing his South African wife

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Liberian National Police (LNP) arrested the husband of a South African woman who was found dead at their premises in Monrovia on 12 March. Ntombi Toni Khumalo-Jackson was murdered, and her husband, prominent economist Samuel Jackson, was later released into the custody of his legal representative after he was arrested for the murder. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death commenced with authorities awaiting results from an autopsy. The husband maintained his innocence.

Source: Briefly News