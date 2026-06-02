The Civic Engagement Forum of Zimbabwe has weighed in on the situation in South Africa regarding foreign nationals

The Ghanaian government recently evacuated 300 of its citizens from South Africa amid growing tensions in the country

Social media users weighed in on the forum's appeal. sharing mixed reactions to the statement and situation

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Civic Engagement Forum of Zimbabwe wants its government to repatriate citizens from South Africa. Image: Zinyange Auntony

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

HARARE – The Civic Engagement Forum of Zimbabwe is calling on the country’s government to help repatriate Zimbabwean nationals from South Africa.

The forum made the appeal, describing the situation in South Africa as a growing humanitarian crisis. Tensions have been brewing in the country as certain organisations and individuals demand that undocumented foreign nationals leave South Africa by 30 June 2026.

With Ghana already evacuating over 300 citizens from the country over claims of xenophobia, the forum wants Zimbabwe’s government to follow suit.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Forum warns of further displacement of Zimbabweans

The forum has estimated that 146 Zimbabweans have been displaced in Daggafontein, Springs, on the East Rand, and warned that there could be further displacements.

The forum’s Ambassador, General Sithole, said that many Zimbabweans were given a deadline of 15 June 2026 to leave the country by South Africans who were harassing them.

“These people were evicted, some of them by the landlord. This happened after the raid, which was done by the officials to combat the issues of illegal mining and everything.

“But after that, people started to take advantage, knocking on the doors of the foreigners and kicking them out, and all those sorts of stuff, to the point that some are now staying in the bushes,” he claimed.

He added that the forum was trying to engage and coerce the government of Zimbabwe to help with the self-repatriation.

Approximately 300 Ghanaian nationals were recently evacuated from South Africa. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in on forum’s appeal

Social media users weighed in on the forum’s appeal, sharing varied reactions to it.

Makhosazane Smadzadza Sakwa-skosana stated:

“Every government has a responsibility to care for its citizens. If Zimbabwe sees a crisis, it should help its people return home and create opportunities for them in their own country.”

Thobile P Sewela asked:

“So, it's no longer xenophobia, it's a humanitarian crisis?”

Tee Nickey said:

“I doubt Mngwangwa will even entertain this. That man doesn't care.”

Janine Payne suggested:

“Zimbabwe is next door. Just jump on a bus.”

Bongani Benas Nameka added:

“Repatriate to Zim? It's just next door, nje.”

Bongani Wanda Mkhize

“Send a train to collect them before June 30.”

Oom Klaas Snyman joked:

“Their president has just announced that the same crocodiles that helped them to cross to South Africa are waiting to take them back home.”

Shops belonging to foreign nationals looted

Briefly News reported that residents of Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal began looting stores belonging to foreign nationals.

The mayor of the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality, Mduduzi Myeza, has been very vocal about foreign nationals.

South Africans weighed in on the looting in the town, expressing mixed reactions to the escalating tension in the area.

Source: Briefly News