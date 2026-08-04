Duduzane Zuma Replaces John Hlophe As MK Party’s First Deputy President After Leadership Reshuffle
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KWAZULU-NATAL - The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has named Duduzane Zuma as its first Deputy President.
Duduzane, who is the son of MK Party President and former South African President Jacob Zuma, steps into the position previously held by Dr John Hlophe. The appointment places father and son at the top of the party's leadership structure, with Duduzane serving directly under his father.
MK Party reshuffles its leadership
The news was confirmed during a party press briefing on 4 August 2026, where it was also revealed that Dr Hlophe was not the only member to be removed from his post.
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Nkosinathi Nhleko was removed as National Chairperson and Nomsa Dlamini was removed as Deputy Secretary-General. Mxolisi Phakathi takes over as National Chairperson, while Lindiwe Mtshali was named the new Deputy Secretary-General.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za