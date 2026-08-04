KWAZULU-NATAL - The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has named Duduzane Zuma as its first Deputy President.

Duduzane Zuma has been named the MK Party’s First Deputy President. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Duduzane, who is the son of MK Party President and former South African President Jacob Zuma, steps into the position previously held by Dr John Hlophe. The appointment places father and son at the top of the party's leadership structure, with Duduzane serving directly under his father.

MK Party reshuffles its leadership

The news was confirmed during a party press briefing on 4 August 2026, where it was also revealed that Dr Hlophe was not the only member to be removed from his post.

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Nkosinathi Nhleko was removed as National Chairperson and Nomsa Dlamini was removed as Deputy Secretary-General. Mxolisi Phakathi takes over as National Chairperson, while Lindiwe Mtshali was named the new Deputy Secretary-General.

Source: Briefly News