A 29-year-old educator from Michael Zulu Primary School in Tsakane was shot multiple times at around 07:00 on Monday

The teacher was walking to school with a group of learners when the attack occurred, and none of his belongings were taken

Gauteng MEC for Education Lebogang Maile condemned the shooting as the department activated psychosocial support for the school community

Tsakane community members at the crime scene where a teacher was fatally shot. Image: @EmmiieTLO/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG — A 29-year-old teacher at Michael Zulu Primary School in Tsakane was shot and killed on Monday morning while making his way to school alongside a group of learners. The attack occurred at approximately 07:00, and none of the educator's belongings were taken.

The Gauteng MEC for Education, Lebogang Maile, issued a media statement condemning the killing of the Grade 6 teacher. Maile called on anyone with information about the incident to come forward and cooperate with the South African Police Service so that those responsible could be held accountable.

Psychosocial support activated at Michael Zulu Primary

Following the shooting, the Gauteng Department of Education moved swiftly to provide support to those affected. Psychosocial services have been made available to learners, fellow educators, and the broader school community at Michael Zulu Primary School, who witnessed or were directly impacted by the incident.

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The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and police investigations are ongoing. The fact that none of the teacher's possessions were removed at the scene has added to the uncertainty surrounding the circumstances of the killing.

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KZN teacher gunned down at school

In similar news, KwaZulu-Natal’s Education Department sent a support team to Phikiswayo Primary School in Ntuzuma after a teacher was gunned down in full view of the learners. Two armed men shot the educator on the school premises on the morning of 29 July 2024. In a statement, MEC Sipho Hlomuka said his department dispatched the District Director, Circuit Managers, and Special Needs Education Services (SNES) representatives to support and assist those affected by the tragedy.

Deputy principal shot at Stellenbosch school

Briefly News reported that a Friday afternoon turned deadly in Stellenbosch after a deputy principal at a primary school was shot and killed at the school premises.Reports say an armed suspect entered the school premises after the learners had been dismissed for the day. It said that the suspect approached the victim, who was sitting under a tree.The deputy principal died on the scene. Police said that no arrest has been made yet, and the motive for the attack is under investigation.

Source: Briefly News