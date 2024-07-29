A teacher was shot and killed in front of staff and students at Phikiswayo Primary School in Ntuzuma, KwaZulu-Natal

Two armed assailants allegedly opened fire on the educator on the school premises on the morning of 29 July 2024

KZN’s Education Department has sent a psychosocial team to the school to support those affected by the tragedy

KwaZulu-Natal’s Education Department has sent a support team to Phikiswayo Primary School in Ntuzuma after a teacher was gunned down in full view of the learners.

Teacher gunned down at school

According to @Abramjee, two armed men shot the educator on the school premises on the morning of 29 July 2024. In a statement, MEC Sipho Hlomuka said his department dispatched the District Director, Circuit Managers, and Special Needs Education Services (SNES) representatives to support and assist those affected by the tragedy:

"We are heartbroken by the loss of a dedicated educator. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and school community during this devastating time."

The department condemned the shooting and urged those with information about the brutal murder to share it with the SAPS.

Netizens speculate about shooting

Some social media users shared theories about who could be behind the brutal killing.

@MulaudziTsikoo said:

“The inkabis are causing havoc in South Africa.”

@Nightwatch2031 asked:

“Shot and killed by who?”

@Flamesngoza1 commented:

“South Africa needs God himself to come help. Things are just too bad beyond repair.”

@BbwMaturity suggested:

“Find the partner/boyfriend/hubby first to confirm his alibi.”

@StHonorable wondered:

“Where was the security guards on that moment? Or the school has no guards during day shift?”

