A clip showing how to load and use a gun which looks like a pen has raised concerns among communities in Cape Town

The Cape Flats Safety Forum said it was worried that young people may try to build their version of the weapon.

Many netizens were upset by the video and were displeased that the weapon was available in South Africa

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

A viral video showing people how to load a gun shaped like a pen scared many South Africans. Images: X/@_DJMosh/Screenshot and Getty Images/Stock Image. Image used for illustration purposes.

Source: UGC

A video of a pen gun has sent shockwaves across Cape Town communities and social media.

Pen gun video

The clip showed an unidentified individual demonstrating how to load a single bullet into the pen before they fired the weapon.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Cape Flats Safety Forum’s Abie Isaacs told the Daily Voice they’re concerned that young people may try to recreate the weapon.

“We also shared it [thevideo] for parents to be vigilant but as things stand, the details on where it was made or who the suspects are in the video have not yet been identified.”

A mother who spoke to IOL said the video made her fear for her eight-year-old son, who was growing up in a gang-infested area.

“The video shows me as a parent to expect the unexpected, which is very scary.”

Pen gun video upsets South Africans

Many netizens were disgruntled that the gun was available and accessible in the country.

Rodger van Niekerk advised:

“Easy, check where the video originated from, who and where, find them and you’ll find you suspect and lock up for possession of unlicensed firearms.”

Michael Banda said:

“Cape Town again! If it's not heads on the roads, it's weapons now.”

Kevin K K Naidoo asked:

“How did it get through customs in the first place? Now innocent people may be hurt.”

Pq Goje commented:

“007 kind of stuff.”

@_DJMosh added:

"Kids are carrying these around schools now? ‍♂️ this is a whole pen gun."

12-year-old Cape Town girl killed during

Briefly News reported that Firoudz Kleinsmidt was a victim of a gang fight between the 28s and the Nice Time Kids gangs.

The 12-year-old was hit in the head by a stray bullet from the shootout between the two gangs.

The young girl died instantly.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News