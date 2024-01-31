12-year-old Firoudz Kleinsmidt was killed during a shootout between the Nice Time Kids gang and the 28s gang in the Cape Flats

she was standing just outside of her classroom on 30 January when a stray bullet hit her in the head

South Africans lamented the violence in the Cape Flats and were shattered by her death

Mzansi was shattered by a little girl who died at the hands of gangsters. Images: D-Keine and Kelvin Murray

Source: Getty Images

The Cape Flats community was shaken after 12-year-old Firoudz Kleinsmidt was a victim of a terrible gang fight between the 28s and the Nice Time Kids gangs. In a turf battle, the gangs shot at each other, and one of the bullets hit Firoudz's head, killing her instantly.

12-year-old killed during gang gunfight

According to the Daily Voice, the two gangs were engaged in a turf war and were shooting at each other. As bullets flew and worried parents rushed to get their kids to safety, Firoudz was standing outside of the school next to the woman who drove her to school when she was hit in the head. The transport driver watched helplessly as Firoudz collapsed to the floor, dead.

Western Cape's MEC of Community Safety, Reagan Allen, condemned the deaths. He said that her life was unnecessarily taken and called on the residents to give the South African Police Service information, which could assist in having the perpetrators arrested.

South Africans were devastated by violent loss

Neitzns on Facebook were left speechless and shattered by the little girl who was shot to death.

Mark Embassy was angry.

"The community knows these gangsters and leaders, Some of them grew up in front of them, but none will speak up or do anything about it."

Yvonne Swartz asked:

"How many of our children must die? I can't imagine the trauma her parents must endure at this time."

Bongani Mabuza remarked:

"This is a pandemic in Cape Town. The provincial government doesn't care."

Stuart Duckett said:

"Nothing will change."

Lynne Dippenaar said:

"This is heartbreaking."

