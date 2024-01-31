The bail hearing of the Groenewald men who attacked an employee by setting his dog on him and assaulting him was postponed

This is because witnesses allegedly feared for their lives

The court session was attended by Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola and The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Bheki Cele and Ronald Lamola were present when the Groenewalds appeared in court for setting their dog on one of their employees. Images: @LirandzuThemba

Source: Twitter

The bail hearing of the two Groenewald men accused of attempted murder after assaulting and setting their dog on an employee has been postponed. The pair appeared at the Globersdal Magistrates Court on 31 January, and the witnesses feared for their lives.

Groblersdal dog attack suspects' bail hearing postponed

According to eNCA, the matter was postponed to 7 February for the state to gather enough evidence. The magistrate believes the video footage is essential to the case. The men viciously assaulted the worker after accusing him of drinking while on duty.

The video shows them setting their dog on the victim. After the incident, they allegedly refused to take him to the hospital and injected him with a substance they claimed would prevent an infection from the dog bites.

The minister of Justice, Ronald Lamola, The minister of Police, Bheki Cele and Limpopo's premier, Stanley Mathabatha, were in attendance. The initial court appearance was marred with tension as supporters of the accused men tried to access the court and clashed with supporters of the victim.

South Africans surprised by ministers' presence

Netizens commenting on @LirandzuThemba's tweet spoke out against the suspects and questioned the ministers' presence.

Qiniso Nkomo said:

"We will always take a stand against racism."

Nachuralee_hi-pah remarked:

"Luthuli House out here really sweating for their votes."

Vanswithplans asked:

"What makes this case so special for them to join?"

IG: Joy-Zelda said:

"But they fail to sit in at the Senzo Meyiwa trial."

EFF member remarked:

"These ANC people love attention."

