Two men have appeared in court in Limpopo after they sicked their dog on one of their employees

The man recorded the incident, and it went viral and the two men were arrested and appeared in court

The incident greatly upset South Africans, and blamed the attack on racism

Veneruru Kavari's boss was charged with attempted murder after attacking him and unleashing a dog on him. Images: Caspar Benson/Getty Images and Thulani Ndaba/Facebook

Veneruru Kavari was assaulted by his manager and the manager's son at a farm in Groblersdal in Limpopo after he was accused of being drunk at work. He was driven to their house, where he was beaten up severely and even bitten by a dog. The men appeared in court on charges of attempted murder.

Man attacked by dog in viral video

According to Sowetan, the manager, Pieter Groenewald and his son, Stephan, assaulted Kavari on 17 January. Kavari says he was accused of being drunk at work, where he was employed as a security guard. In the video, which went viral, Kavari can be heard saying he is about to get assaulted. Pieter can be seen carrying an object, presumably a stick, and his son is shown walking towards Kavari with a dog. He then lets the dog loose, and the dog viciously attacks him. Moments later, he indicates how the dog severely bit him.

The pair were arrested on 25 January, and they were initially charged with assault GBH, but the charge was changed to attempted murder. Kavari said he had never drunk on duty and was made to pack his bags.

They drove him to Groblersdal, and Kvari suggested that they test him to see if he was drunk. Pieter became aggressive, and his son pushed Kavari around. Pieter asked his son to fetch the dogs. He pleaded to be taken to hospital, and they refused. He eventually called his brother, who called the police and members of the EFF. Click on this link to view the video.

South Africans angered by the incident

South Africans on Facebook were enraged by the incident.

Sunday Kgatla said:

"This has racism written all over it. I mean if it was one of their race they wouldn't have treated him like they did."

Thembela Hlatshwayo remarked:

"This clearly shows that racism is still out there in full force!"

Timos Mulaudzi added:

"We don't need people like these in our country."

Portia Mabhena ask:

"Why so much cruelty?"

Jenni Strous:

"As a white person, I find this shocking and just as shocking was that police ignored the call."

