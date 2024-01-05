Police arrested a 42-year-old man in Mathapo village, Limpopo, in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl with mental challenges

The suspect took the 12-year-old girl, who was playing with other children on the street, to a graveyard, where the incident occurred

South Africa consistently holds a high global ranking for sexual assault incidents

A Limpopo man is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl with mental challenges. Image: Casper Benson

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - A 42-year-old man was apprehended by the police in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old mentally challenged girl in Mathapo village, Limpopo. The incident occurred around 4 pm while the girl was playing with other children on the street; the suspect reportedly took her to a graveyard.

According to TimesLIVE, police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba said that upon reaching the location, the suspect sexually assaulted the girl and instructed her not to disclose the incident to anyone. Subsequently, he accompanied the victim back to her residence.

Community members grew suspicious upon witnessing the two individuals walking together and promptly informed the girl's family. Subsequently, she was brought to a nearby clinic and later transferred to George Masebe Hospital for a thorough medical examination, which confirmed the sexual assault.

The incident was reported at the Gilead police station. The man was apprehended at his residence in Mathale village around 9 pm.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe expressed deep concern over the crime and praised the swift arrest of the suspect.

"I believe justice will prevail, and the perpetrator, who engaged in barbaric actions by targeting vulnerable victims incapable of defending themselves, will be permanently removed from society."

Mzansi in fear

South Africans expressed anger on Facebook over the occurrence of the crime.

Kganyago Senosha says:

"Death penalty."

Agnes Boulevard noted:

"We are living in a cruel world."

Society Advancing Men's Rights mentioned:

"You're mostly going to find out that he is also mentally ill."

South Africa grapples with a pervasive issue of sexual assault

According to The Conversation, South Africa consistently ranks among the countries with the highest incidence of sexual assault globally, surpassing even some nations in conflict. The trend has remained relatively consistent since the early 2000s, with slight fluctuations in the numbers.

However, efforts to address the urgent problem of elevated sexual violence often approach assault as an individual issue, creating the misconception that only certain men are perpetrators.

Source: Briefly News