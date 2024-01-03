A Mitchells Plain family suffered the tragic loss of their 9-year-old daughter in a hit-and-run incident

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the incident, noting that the victim was declared dead at the scene

Motorists on Swartklip Road have persistently engaged in speeding over the years, displaying minimal regard for the nearby communities

The mother, aged 38, reports that her friend observed the incident where the female driver of the car quickly fled the scene. Image: Leon Knipe

The New Year began with tragedy for a Mitchells Plain family, as they lost their nine-year-old daughter in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday. Frustrated community members took to the streets, protesting the absence of traffic calming measures on Swartklip Road, where young Zai Pienaar tragically lost her life.

According to Daily Voice, Yolanda, the mother, shared that her friend witnessed the incident.

"I was informed that Zai was chatting with a friend on the roadside when the driver allegedly sped down the road.

We don't have all the details, but according to reports, the side mirror struck Zai in the ribs, and we are uncertain about the extent of her injuries."

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, the police spokesperson, verified the incident, stating that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yolanda expresses that drivers on Swartklip Road have been consistently speeding for years, showing little consideration for the neighbouring communities. She emphasizes that her child is not the only fatality on this road.

"I will closely monitor this case, seeking justice for my daughter."

Mzansi was devasted by the tragic incident

Frustrated social media users took to Facebook to send their condolences to the bereaved family.

Feroza Martin sympathies with the family:

"Sincere condolences and so sorry for your loss."

Elizabeth Dingwall noted:

"A poor young girl lost her life in an accident. So sad. This time of the year to many accidents. Condolences to the family."

Bronwyn Van Schalkwyk expressed:

"How does one knock a person and then drive off?

Jillian Brandt stated:

"How can she leave a 9-year-old."

Chany Moses said:

"Oh no man such a beautiful child. Hope justice is served

