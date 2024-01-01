An accident on the N2 in the Eastern Cape left six people dead and five others severely injured

The accident happened between Dutywa and Mthatha, where a Fortuner and a Kuga collided with each other

South Africans were heartbroken that they died before entering the new year

South Africans are saddened by the deaths of five people on the N2 in the Eastern Cape. Images: Ekaterina Goncharova and GroblerduPreez

A horrific accident on the N2 in the Eastern Cape claimed six people and injured five. South Africans mourned this was a terrible way to enter the New Year.

Accident claims 6 in Eastern Cape

According to SABC News, a Toyota Fortuner carrying six people and a Ford Kuga carrying five people collided on the N2 between Mthatha and Dutywa. It is not clear what caused the accident, but everyone from the Kuga died on the scene, and one of the passengers from the Fortuner passed away. The others were taken to hospital.

The province’s Transport spokesperson, Unathi Bonqose, called on motorists to be vigilant on the roads, as both cars and the road were in good condition.

Mzansi was devastated by the accident

South Africans on Facebook poured their hearts out to the families of those involved in the accident.

Michsel Nero Mgumane said:

“Do drivers in the Eastern Cape pass their driver’s licences, or do they buy them because of the high rate of accidents?”

Victor Cankani pointed out:

“80% of these accidents are head-on collisions, which only tells you they are overtaking on the wrong spot. It’s either on the barrier line or a sharp curve at an inconsiderate speed. People’s lives were at stake.”

Given Gift Reasonswrote:

“Eish, sorry. When you think you’ll see 2024. Condolences to the family.”

Seloane Selwane advised:

“As a truck driver, I ask all drivers to respect the trucks. When loading a truck, applying emergency brakes takes a while to be stable. Nowadays, trucks are using turbo charge. Please don’t take chances with trucks to avoid hazards.”

C’pho Maleka remarked:

“It’s possible to perish 5 minutes before 2024. Life is not guaranteed.”

Lisa Constance Visagie said:

“Eastern Cpe roads are killer roads.”

Eastern Cape accident kills five people

Similarly, Briefly News reported that another accident in the Eastern Cape claimed five lives and injured three people.

The accident occurred on the R75 between Graaf Reneit and Kariega. Two cars collided with each other, and one of them caught fire. The police are investigating a culpable homicide case. South Africans were heartbroken and called on each other to stop speeding on the roads.

