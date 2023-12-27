Since the beginning of December, there have been 72 reported crashes in the North West, resulting in a death toll of 51

The majority of the crashes took place between 6pm and midnight and alcohol is believed to have been a factor in many of them

The North West Department of Community Safety and Transport Management notes that drivers need to behave more responsibly on the roads

Accidents in the North West province have claimed the lives of 51 people, with alcohol being a factor in many cases. Image: SoCalShooter

Source: Getty Images

Despite efforts to decrease the number of accidents on the country's roads during the festive season, progress seems elusive. In the North West, 72 crashes have been reported since the start of December, with a current death toll of 51.

According to the province's Community Safety and Transport Management Department, the majority of these incidents occur between 6pm and midnight. Drunk driving was reportedly to blame for a large number of the deaths.

Speaking to eNCA, Tshegofatso Mothibedi, spokesperson for the North West Department of Community Safety and Transport Management, says that this has been an ongoing problem in the capital of Mahikeng.

"We have intensified our efforts to ensure that lives are saved, as we are the second province with the highest road fatalities.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"We are appealing to road users to be vigilant and cautious during this particular time, especially during wet weather conditions that we are experiencing in the province. Road users need to ensure that they do not get behind the wheel while being intoxicated. Please be responsible."

South Africans stunned by the alarming death rate

Mzoxolo April says:

"That's what happens when whiskey is behind the wheel and innocent law-abiding road users get caught up in the mess."

Innosa Inno mentions:

"In most parts of the country, it's raining and many people are drunk... this festive season."

Simi Devdhat noted:

"Too many drunk or impatient people driving around with bought driver's licences."

Jasmine Graaf expresses

"Alcohol, speed and stupidity are a deadly cocktail."

Advanced technology for testing drunk drivers

Advanced technology aids authorities in apprehending numerous drivers suspected of driving under the influence. It furnishes precise and instant outcomes regarding blood-alcohol levels.

Tshwane Metro Police speedily detained more than 50 motorists for drunk driving.

10K new SAPS officers deployed for festive season

Previously, Briefly News reported that during the festive season, the South African Police Service has enlisted 10 000 new recruits to combat crime.

Their primary focus will be on addressing offences such as kidnapping, robberies, cash-in-transit heists and the entry of illegal immigrants into South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News