Families of flash flood victims are awaiting news as the extended search for 12 missing people in Ladysmith continues

Despite challenging conditions, the water levels have subsided, allowing search teams to access previously inaccessible areas

South Africans are holding onto hope that all the missing people will be found alive and well

Rescue efforts have been intensified for people who went missing in the flash floods in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Stock photos

KWAZULU-NATAL- As Ladysmith grapples with the aftermath of Christmas Eve flash floods, the extended search for 12 missing people has entered its fourth day.

Missing motorist in Newcastle

IPSS spokesperson Tereza van den Berg shared the latest developments, shedding light on a reported missing motorist on the Newcastle side of town.

According to SABCNews, Van den Berg recounted receiving a report on Tuesday about a motorist who went missing in the Newcastle area.

Search efforts extend to Newcastle

She said community members alerted the search teams about a submerged vehicle in the river, leading to heightened efforts in that specific region. Unfortunately, when the teams arrived, the water levels were still challenging.

Van den Berg added that there was a woman in that car when it left home and she was never seen again.

"So, we’ve got a team in that area that’s searching for that missing lady as well. The water has subsided a bit so they could get to the vehicle but were searching for the lady.”

Citizens worried about missing people

The ongoing search has sparked a mix of desperation and hope among citizens closely following the story.

Ladysmith flash floods claim lives of 6 people

In another article, Briefly News reported that tragedy struck in Ladysmith as six people were confirmed dead, and 11 remain missing in the aftermath of devastating flash floods.

The victims were near a caravan park adjacent to an overflowing stream. The flood's impact extends to areas including the local SPCA and Caravan Park.

