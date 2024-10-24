“Two Women Bonding”: Pretty Lady Faces Her Snake Fear Holding It, SA Cracks Hilarious Jokes
- A gorgeous lady shared a video of her visit to a snake park where she faced her fear by holding it with her own hands
- The lady did not only touch the reptile, but she also had it around her body
- Social media users shared funny comments about snakes and women on the lady's comment feed
A local hun was bold enough to face one of her fears but later regretted her decision as she came face to face with the reptile, capturing that in a video.
After sharing it on TikTok under the user handle @keneilwepapo, the lady's clip attracted many views and comments from humorous social media users.
The snake encounter nearly caused the lady to faint
The clip shows the babe standing next to a man holding a snake. After talking to her, the man places the snake around her neck, making her shiver in fear.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi finds humour in the lady's post
Over 300 online community members took to the lady's comment feed to share funny comments suggesting women were related to snakes. Some had awoken their fears just by watching the video:
User @Lesole Ramas 13bnf shared a funny comment:
"Two women bonding with one another🔥🔥🔥🔥."
User @Mondi_Jamal joke:
"A rare clip of two women vibing together 🥰🥰."
User @Naletsana Mojapelo added:
"No matter where I am in the world, I'll never get this excited."
User @Captain_Brandon added humour:
"It's so nice to see women lifting each other 👍🏻 keep it up, ladies."
User @Gugulethu Malombo said:
"What a strong bond of sisterhood🤣🤣."
User @tersh shared a personal encounter:
"I once did this in Haarties little did I know my Aunt will pass on that evening 🙈 for me it will always be a bad omen cause I was so brave for someone who is scared of snakes🙏❤️."
