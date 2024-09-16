A gentleman in Soweto, Johannesburg drove around with his huge snake, acting like everything was normal

The snake was hanging on his car's door when he parked, got off and put it back inside the vehicle

The online community reacted to the video, with many throwing around funny jokes

A Johannesburg man in Soweto casually chilled with a huge snake. Images: @tumisoweto/ TikTok, @McDonald Wildlife Photography Inc

A video of a gentleman carrying a huge snake in Soweto, Johannesburg has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @tumisoweto, a gentleman is parked in front of the house in his black BMW. However, what stunned people was the huge snake that hung on his car door.

The gentleman was chilled. He got out of his vehicle and took his pet snake in his arms before putting it back in the car. People who were standing around were amazed by how the man was not afraid of a huge snake.

Gent carries snake around Soweto in broad daylight

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens make jokes about man with a snake

The video gained over 250k views, with many online users throwing around funny jokes. Take a look at the comments below:

@Sgigo wrote:

"It's not about safety, he must go anywhere with it bcoz it makes him money and it's the wife."

@Khanya Mchunu was stunned:

"Guys is this real real noma 😱😭."

@ZORAH laughed:

"During the people 😂."

@xhosa5168434795441 was entertained:

"I mean that's one way to not get hijacked 😅😮😂."

@Nev joked:

"That's a security system 😅."

@charitymthembu736 Cherroh commented:

"The fact that you are even scared 🤣🤣🤣I could tell by the movement of the camera."

@Ontlametse X Märy shared:

"No one will steal this car😹😹😹😭."

@Lebogang Nkosi231 said:

"Maybe it's for protecting his car."

Woman finds 'bad luck' snake in her bathroom

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who discovered a blue snake in her bathroom.

The footage shared by Chantel (@chantelpeaches) shows the odd and blue-coloured serpent slithering slowly behind her toilet. She could be heard joking that people were trying to kill her by sending the strange creature to her home. While some people found Chantel's remarks amusing, others responded with great concern, explaining that the blue snake signified bad luck.

